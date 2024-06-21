Department Manager 35h - Temporary contract
2024-06-21
Job Description
Our Leaders have the ambition to make our people and business grow. As a Department Manager you are responsible for overseeing a department to support the Sales and Profit of the store and along with your Team deliver a Customer First Experience.
Key responsibilities:
You lead with a vision to secure the best experience for all our colleagues and customers.
You evaluate your team's performance, provide regular feedback, and support succession through their development and training.
You analyse and follow up on Sales & Profit KPI's for your department.
You ensure Health & Safety, legal, and security are in accordance with H&M standards and local laws to always secure all employees and customers safety.
Qualifications
We are looking for people who have:
Management experience in a customer-facing environment
Previous experience of leading and managing teams
A passion for profitability and people
A Customer-first mindset
Additional Information
This is a temporary position for 12 months offering 35 hours per week with start in August or by agreement.
This position is based in Luleå, Sweden and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 7/7.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M
(Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Storgatan 51 (visa karta
)
972 31 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
