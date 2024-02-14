Department Assistant
2024-02-14
Ventures and New Business at Scania, has a key role in driving the shift and contribute to this vision. We develop and deliver new businesses, supporting Scania's long-term growth and profitability ambitions. At Ventures and New business, we develop complementing solutions to our core and build new growth through ventures and investments that strengthens and supports our acceleration driving the shift. We want to engage and inspire our full organization in creating results together with us and collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit is part of our culture and what makes us successful.
About us
Everyone working at Scania are united by a common purpose: Driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. We know that the transport industry must change, and it's a change we want to lead. Scania's continuous transformative work within circularity, electrification and autonomy shows commercial ideas, powerful insights and competencies that make real change happen.
Job description
As Department Assistant you will play a crucial role in supporting the team's daily operations and ensuring the efficient functioning of our department. This role requires someone who values professionalism, understands the significance of their contributions, and is committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence. You will have an important role in supporting our three Heads of Department. You will report to, and spend the majority of your time supporting, the Head of Venture Capital and M&A.
We are therefore looking for a highly motivated and organized individual with the ability to efficiently and proactively support department operations. In return we offer a high degree of responsibility, engaging and challenging projects, and passionate and considerate colleagues.
Your responsibilities
You will provide comprehensive administrative support to the team, including calendar management, scheduling meetings, and handling travel arrangements and expenses. Prepare and edit documents, reports, and presentations with precision and attention to detail. Manage agreement signature processes and maintain confidential information with discretion and integrity.
Communication:
* You will be a primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, demonstrating excellent communication skills and professionalism.
* Facilitate effective communication within the team by distributing information, relaying messages, and ensuring timely responses.
Documentation and Record Keeping:
* Maintain organised and up-to-date records, files, and documents.
* Assist in the preparation and distribution of meeting agendas, minutes, and follow-up action items.
Project Support:
* Assist in the coordination and tracking of various projects, ensuring deadlines are met and resources are allocated efficiently.
* Collaborate with team members to manage project-related tasks and documentation.
Event Coordination:
* Assist in planning and coordinating corporate events, such as conferences, seminars, and workshops.
* Manage logistics, invitations, and follow-up for these events.
We're looking for
To be successful in this role, you will posses excellent organizational skills with a keen eye for detail. You will enjoy working in a venture and financial environment, having strong prioritization, time and workload management skills. You should have extensive work experience from similar roles and experience working with senior management.
We believe that you have:
* A passion for working with people.
* High level of discretion, integrity and professionalism.
* Ability to initiate and drive own initiatives.
* Ability to handle a fast moving and often unstructured environment.
* Fluent in English.
* Excellent skills in written and spoken communication.
* Excellent MS Office Skills
Our offer
We offer you the chance to be part of an organisation that is focused on reaching Scania's targets and to truly drive the shift to a sustainable transport system.
With the opportunities of the current transformative changes within the transport industry, we are on a very exiting journey. This is the right time to join us!
Information about the recruitment
We conduct ongoing selection processes, and background checks are performed on all individuals. Please note that the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
