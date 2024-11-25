Demand Planner

The We Select Company AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-11-25


About the Role Assignment
You will be part of our Product Management team for LG Electronics Nordic. (LGE Nordic)
The position is on consultant basis as start, with a good chance for permanent position. The position is based at our Stockholm HQ office, reporting to B2B Product Director.
Key Operational Responsibilities
• Managing supply system between factories and LGE Nordic.
• Key person between HQ and LGE Nordic Sales team to communicate overall supply chain.
• Managing SCM database and analysis.
• Forecasting future demand by monitoring sell out in market.
• Stock management (both LGE Nordic and customers)
Background and Experience
• Bachelor degree preferable
• Good excel skills
• Fluent English or Korean
Personality & Competencies
• Number oriented, structured and logical.
• Being calm and objective under difficult situation.
• Solution oriented.
• Good communication skills - balancing between people with different interests.
Other requirements
• Must have VISA and working permit
• Driver license and personal car is preferred.

2024-12-25
