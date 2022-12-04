DEI consultant

Stift Allbright / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2022-12-04


At Allbright, we have one overarching ambition: all people should have the right to reach their full potential, regardless of their gender or identity. We work towards this ambition mainly in two different ways. We form public opinion by mapping, analyzing and presenting data regarding DEI within the business sector, and we support businesses throughout their DEI journey.
We are looking for a DEI consultant to join our Stockholm-based advisory team. This group brings together the best of Allbrights' capabilities to help our clients use diversity and inclusion to drive innovation and growth.
As a part of the Allbright advisory team, you'll work on everything from delivering DEI lectures on stage, facilitating workshops and project and change management to strategy work. When you join Allbright, we will accelerate your development as a professional to create positive, enduring change in the world.
Key responsibilities:
Give talks and lectures on topics like diversity and inclusion
Facilitate workshops, interacting and maintaining relationships with the client's senior management
Create workshop material
Analyze client data and create executive reports

When you join us at Allbright, you will become an expert on the following:
Social sustainability and DEI
Analysis
Strategy

Formal requirements
Documented experience of public speaking or performance in front of audience
High level of both spoken and written English
Basic Swedish, both spoken and written

It's meritorious if you have:
Interest in DEI or other related social issues
Prior experience of working within the field of DEI

Please send your application to work@allbright.se. Last day to apply: 2023-01-06; we will review applications continuously. This position, at times, involve travel. At Allbright we have collective agreement.
Allbright consists of one Stockholm based team of seven employees and one team of four based in Berlin, Germany. We also have a network of volunteers as well as a board of director with seven members.
At Allbright, we try to limit the impact of bias throughout the recruitment process. The first selection is anonymous, and we hire based on performance and efforts, as measured through test cases and demonstrated achievements during the interview process.
• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06
E-post: work@allbright.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Stift Allbright
Strandvägen 5B (visa karta)
114 51  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Allbright, Stift

Kontakt
Rådgivnings- och utbildningschef
Erika Rydgren
erika.rydgren@allbright.se
076-525 27 08

Jobbnummer
7227768


 

