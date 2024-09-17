Database Expert to support Digital Channels and Savings
2024-09-17
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 25996
Would you like to work with Digital Channels and Savings & Investment products inside the One Digital organisation? We are now looking for a Database Expert to One Digital, Stockholm.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Digital Wealth Engineering team. We add value by providing Savings and Investments services for primarily private customers. Our products enables retail customers to invest money into financial markets by buying stocks and other financial instruments as well as track performance of created portfolios and manage them. In addition to that customers can create dedicated accounts for recurring savings and other savings-related needs and use Nordea's digital investment advisor Nora. Our product is exposed to clients via Nordea internet bank as well as via dedicated applications.
You will work with our data teams in Stockholm and support the teams both from a development and operational point of view.
What you'll be doing:
* Working with SQL and data warehouse (Hadoop, Hive etc.)
* Design data-intensive applications and participate in machine learning development
* Build analytics tools that utilizes the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into user behaviour
* Developing and implementing end-to-end data engineering solutions using a combination of Microsoft SSIS for ETL processes, SSAS for data modelling, SSRS for reporting
* Designing and optimizing data pipelines to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into data warehouses, data lakes, or other storage systems
* Building and maintaining data models using Microsoft SSAS to support advanced analytics, machine learning, and data visualization initiatives
* Creating interactive and insightful reports and dashboards using Microsoft SSRS to provide actionable insights to stakeholders
* Leveraging Python for data manipulation, analysis, and machine learning tasks, enhancing data processing capabilities and enabling advanced analytics
* Utilizing Data Build Tool (DBT) for data transformation, modelling, and documentation, ensuring data quality, consistency, and reliability across the data infrastructure
* Troubleshooting and resolving data-related issues, performance bottlenecks, and scalability challenges to ensure the smooth operation of the data ecosystem
You'll join the DW Unit within One Digital. In the Digital Wealth Art we are working very close to together with our colleagues in Digital Wealth in Wealth Management. We are spread around the Nordic, Poland and Mumbai. The role is based in Stockholm (Smålandsgatan 15-17), and we follow hybrid model of working.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Actively contribute to the implementation of system changes, simplification, harmonization, unified architecture and change management
* Actively participate in meetings in team/unit to support knowledge sharing
* Are active in Nordea networks in order to gain a good organizational understanding, build professional relationships
* Ensure alignment to governance of data flows, processes and unified meta data solutions to ensure clarity, transparency and compliance
* Produce high quality, timely and relevant material for reporting and presentations
* Take responsibility by suggesting improvements and escalating issues
* Take responsibility for the execution of business strategic initiatives by collecting, analyzing and ensuring compliant access to high quality data, to support utilization of fact-based information and insight
* Mentoring and coaching junior team members and Consultants, sharing knowledge, and promoting a culture of collaboration and innovation within the data engineering team
Your profile and background preferably includes:
* 4-7 years of Experience in building data pipelines, ETL/ELT processes and data sets
* Experience in building and maintaining CI/CD pipeline
* Knowledge on data modelling for data warehouse
* Knowledge on cloud based architectures
* Troubleshooting and root cause analysis on data and processes
* Fluency in written and spoken English
* Relevant University degree
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please note that we will start interviews already before job opening closes, submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 01/10/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Georges Polyzois at georges.polyzois@nordea.com
.
If you have any questions about recruitment steps you may contact our tech recruiter sebastian.nylander@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
