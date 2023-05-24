Database Administrator
2023-05-24
At Platform 24 we have an uncompromising focus on making every day better for both patients and people working within healthcare, like doctors and nurses. Together we impact lives globally by building healthcare 2.0. Now we are looking for a Database Administrator who wants to be part of shaping how tomorrow's healthcare looks.
Joining our Platform team as a Database Administrator means you will be taking ownership of our database infrastructure. You will set up and maintain databases with high availability and security requirements, patch and upgrade to the latest supported versions, automate account creation and access rights. You will also act as an expert resource to our other teams, staying updated with new features and requirements, answering questions on optimal usage, and helping structure and maintain the databases in all environments.
Your role will be crucial to Platform24 as we are looking for someone with in-depth knowledge of databases who is able to take full ownership of the database infrastructure. You will also have a central part of the company as we continue to expand to other countries.
A sneak peek at our tech stack:
• MySQL databases, used by Java, Python, and Go-based services.
• Kubernetes cluster and other tools within the CNCF ecosystem (Service-mesh, Prometheus, OpenTracing technologies, Docker)
• Artemis message queue
• CI/CD pipelines (Gitlab)
We believe you have most of these requirements:
• 5+ years of hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of relational databases, with production experience running MariaDB or MySQL.
• In-depth knowledge of database infrastructure with high availability requirements, such as clustering, replication, and database load balancing.
• Strong storage fundamentals in large data-size environments will be an advantage.
• Understanding of distributed system design, networking, and security principles.
• System administration experience in Linux environments.
• Understanding of, and hands-on experience with at least one public cloud or OpenStack.
• Strong interest in or experience with automation of frequent maintenance and support tasks using infrastructure-as-code tooling like Ansible, Terraform or the likes.
• Someone that thrives and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment.
• Good documentation and communication skills
• Professional English is required
In order to be successful at this job, we expect you to actively lead, contribute to or achieve some of the following in the first 6 to 12 months:
• Gain a deep understanding of the existing database systems, infrastructure, and operational processes, and identify opportunities for improvement, such as performance optimization, cost-saving, and automation;
• Collaborate closely with the rest of the infrastructure team and the development teams to ensure smooth integration and operation of the applications and services on top of the database systems, as well as troubleshooting any issues that may arise;
• Act as an evangelist of data storage and structure best practices towards the rest of the organization together with the rest of the team and the company architects;
• Contribute to building and shaping the vision for our internal database products leveraged by the rest of the development teams to create high-quality healthcare products.
What's in it for you?
At Platform24, we recognize that we all have different needs for planning our lives. That is why we believe in flexible working hours to ensure work-life balance for everyone. Every other week we have Demo & Beers, where we share our accomplishments (beers optional :). We offer personal growth and knowledge-sharing sessions regularly and on top of lots of other nice benefits such as office snacks and parties, provide you the opportunity to use five workdays a year to do voluntary work helping others.
Besides this, you will get the chance to work with intelligent, friendly, and skilled colleagues from all over the world.
About Platform24
Platform24 is a leading health tech company combining intelligent automation with deep medical knowledge building a platform that radically improves how healthcare is accessed and delivered for patients and clinical staff. We are changing how healthcare is done in public and private healthcare organizations. We are growing quickly, rapidly increasing our impact on healthcare across several European markets. Ersättning
