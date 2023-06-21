Data steward for new risk data platform
Are you curious about building sustainable data platforms with high reliability and quality ?
As a Data Steward for our new Group Risk Data management team within Group Risk, you will be responsible for managing, organizing, and governing the data within our data platform. You will work closely with various stakeholders, including risk analysts, data engineers, and business users, to ensure that the data meets the highest standards of accuracy, consistency, and reliability. Your role will be instrumental in enabling data-driven decision-making and facilitating the success of risk management initiatives across the organization.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Collaborate with various stake holders in Group Risk to define and implement data standards, policies, and procedures for the data platform.
• Establish and maintain data quality controls, including data validation, cleansing, and enrichment processes.
• Monitor data integrity and resolve data quality issues in a timely manner.
• Conduct regular audits to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies.
• Develop and maintain data documentation, including data dictionaries, data lineage, and metadata.
• Coordinate with other BI organisations in Swedbank to set requirements for implementation of data governance frameworks and data access controls.
• Collaborate with risk analysts to understand their data requirements and provide guidance on data usage, availability, and limitations.
• Identify opportunities for data quality improvements and propose solutions to enhance data accuracy, completeness, and consistency.
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Information Management, or a related discipline.
• Experience as a Data Steward or in a similar role, preferably within the financial industry or risk management domain.
• Understanding of data governance principles, data quality management, and data lifecycle management.
• Familiarity with data modelling concepts and data management tools.
• Knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry standards pertaining to data governance and risk management.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail.
• Effective communication and collaboration abilities
• Self-motivated and proactive approach to work, with the ability to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Maria Löfgren, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ or Tallinn
Recruiting manager: Maria Löfgren, +46 70 316 80 75
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3500-5300 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
