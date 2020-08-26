Data Scientist - translational science, -precision medicine - AstraZeneca AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Data Scientist - translational science, -precision medicine
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26
Are you a skilled Data Scientist with passion for life science data? Do you want to improve the way we discover and develop medicines?
At AstraZeneca, we are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We continuously forge partnerships that help pursue world-class medicines in new ways, combining our people's outstanding skills with those of people from all over the globe.
We are now seeking an outstanding talent, hungry for new knowledge and innovative ways of working to join our Data Science & Bioinformatics team. The Early Respiratory and Immunology Translational Science & Experimental Medicine department provides a collaborative environment, with a culture that is science and patient-focused. Our mission is to understand disease mechanisms at the molecular level, identify the most effective target and the right patient population, and close the gap between bench science and bedside clinical practice.
You will work in a highly cross-functional and forward-thinking environment together with experts in sequencing, respiratory disease, as well as data science & bioinformatics experts. You will be using e.g. machine learning techniques and network biology to integrate and analyse omic and clinical data to deliver precision medicine within respiratory drug discovery. We believe that you have a scientifically strong profile, outstanding team working skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to ensure scientific excellence and robust delivery to projects.
Accountabilities and responsibilities
* Analyse single and multi omic data sets to enable precision medicine propositions for Early Respiratory & Immunology assets
* Utilise network biology to elucidate molecular mechanisms
* Identify novel targets through data mining of large cohort omic data sets
* Raise Respiratory and Immunology's Data Science and Bioinformatics team's internal and external reputation through communication and dissemination of research in internal and external presentations and peer-reviewed publications
* Contribution to the progression of pipeline objectives
* Ensure that results are scientifically robust and documented
* Work compliantly and with high ethical standards with patient level data
Essential Requirements and qualifications
You have a PhD or equivalent in computer science, bioinformatics, life sciences, statistics, mathematics or another similar subject area. A basic knowledge level in life sciences or chemistry from University courses will be a minimum requirement. You are encouraged to have a high degree of independence as well as collaboration skills.
Skills
* Skilled in large scale omic analysis, with an emphasis on analysing dynamic omic sets to derive biological insight
* Broad experience applying ML methods such as random forests, SVMs, penalized regression, clustering, dimensionality reduction in a systems biology or systems medicine context.
* Knowledge of relevant disease areas, and experience in precision medicine
* Good understanding of network biology and data integration
* Programming proficiency and experience with relevant software tools such as R, Python or MATLAB (other programming languages welcome), version control (Git/Bitbucket), and databases (SQL as well as NoSQL).
* Working in a Linux environment, with experience of cluster or cloud computing (e.g. AWS or Azure) is desirable.
* Strong communication and presentation skills, including experience in communicating across subject area boundaries.
Experience
* Track record of applying bioinformatic analysis to drive projects discovery or development in an academic or industrial setting
* Post-doc experience or otherwise relevant data science research experience
* Experience in pharmaceutical R&D (desirable)
* Strong publication record
Welcome with your application no later than September 20th, 2020
Information about life in Gothenburg visit www.movetogothenburg.com
Our Respiratory research is mainly carried out at the dynamic AstraZeneca Research site in Gothenburg, Sweden. However, collaboration is a way of life for us. Extensive collaboration with our AstraZeneca colleagues in Cambridge UK, the MedImmune research units in Gaithersburg and Cambridge, as well as numerous academic institutions and partners around the globe gives us access to a worldwide network of expertise and innovation.
Our external collaborators expand both academic and biotech organisations including Imperial College London, Pieris, Bicycle Therapeutics, Ethris and many more. We seek to be flexible, responsive, open and honest and look for people, companies and investigators who share our collaborative spirit and high scientific standards.
AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status, protected veteran status (if applicable) or any other characteristic protected by law. AstraZeneca only employs individuals with the right to work in the country/ies where the role is advertised.
