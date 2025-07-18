Data Scientist - RAN Control Systems AI
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
In RCE AI and Emerging Technologies, Business Unit Networks AI development department, Visions are born, new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions are invented and the best performing algorithms are developed and evaluated. This position is in the Control Systems AI teams reporting directly to the head of Control Systems AI.
Do you want to:
• Create the future for Ericsson's AI and ML products?
In 5G networks, AI and ML are essential to deliver much better performance than today and to utilize the potentials of edge compute.
• Work visionary and strategically?
The market is moving very fast and the right choices must be made. We are pushing the data science boundaries. How to create new AI offerings for distributed cloud and Internet-of-Things? What solution will best ensure profitability? Who owns the data?
• Work with the latest technical challenges and ensure world leading performance in our customer's network?
Did the theory pay off? Are our networks best, for huge Super Bowl events in USA and for high speed trains in Japan? Will the system be fast and reliable enough for remote surgery?
We are making our networks more resilient, adaptive and optimized through large and complex data. Reinforcement learning, deep learning, large language models, Agentic AI, semantic reasoning and more conventional learning techniques are in focus. Innovation and patents are key!
• Work with world-class data scientists and radio engineers?
Constantly improve your competence together with highly skilled and motivated colleagues. Engage with academia, technology vendors and open source communities to develop the skills and technology portfolio for MI's needs.
• Develop your leadership skills?
Have a central role with and work towards strategic customers and many parts of Ericsson, such as Sales, Customer units, Ericsson Research and Design Units.
Then this is the perfect job for you!
Core Competences:
• MSc, or PhD in Computer Science, Machine Learning, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or equivalent
• 2-3 years' experience in data science
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
• Strong skills in Machine Learning especially techniques such as Linear/Logistic Regression, Bagging, Bayesian model, Neural Networks, Large Language Models, Transformer models, Reinforcement Learning, Random forest, Gradient boosting, Hyperparameter optimization techniques etc.
• Proven skills in development of AI/ML applications through state-of-the-art frameworks such as Keras, TensorFlow, Scikit-Learn, H2o, Spark, etc.
• Experience of data wrangling and data munging, using Big Data technologies
• Programming skills in various languages (C++, Scala, Java, Go, Rust) with proficiency in Python and/or C++
• Experience from projects in the AI/ML Space
• Strong analytical skills and ability to acquire new knowledge
• Leadership interest and skills.
• Outgoing and easy to cooperate
• Creativity and ability to formulate problems and solve them independently
Preferred Qualification:
• Experience with data visualization and dashboard creation
• Certifying AI MOOCS
• Telecommunication and/or IoT knowledge
• Ability to build and nurture internal and external communities
• Experience in writing and presenting white papers, journal articles and technical blogs Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769135-43531940". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Cristina Costache 00000 Jobbnummer
9432207