Data Scientist - Digital Customer Services
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-11-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to join a passionate and diverse analytics team with a very active role in Scania's transformation from an equipment manufacturer to a true solution provider in a sustainable logistics system? Don't miss this opportunity!
Service Portfolio & Delivery is overall responsible for Scania's global service offerings. We are now strengthening our cloud analytics team with a data scientist, who will have the opportunity to develop, maintain and enhance our data driven insights solutions everything from data visualization (descriptive) to machine learning (predictive and generative) to boost our global digital service offerings. These digital services make sure our customers stay ahead of their game.
Assignment
The team is driven by a strong vision of a data driven Scania - improved by machine learning, data and analytics. By collecting and analyzing the data from the trucks, buses & engines as well as other contextual data sources, we can create self-improvement and data-driven real time solutions. We build infrastructure to collect and process large amounts of data, build self-sustaining data analysis services, develop new algorithms/models, and re-use algorithms/models to be used in production in the hands of our customers. In this journey you will not be alone, you will together with the diverse team explore, expand and enhance your skillset as a modern data scientist when developing and deploying data products.
Opportunities & Skillset
There will be plenty of opportunities to meet with customers and colleagues in all our other sales channels to talk about what value we're providing and collect ideas on how to do more. You will also work closely together with other functions e.g. R&D, Commercial Operations, Scania IT, Financial Services and other key functions too.
You will have the opportunity to work with desired skillset of our Data Scientists; programming (primarily Python), analytics (Pandas, SQL, Snowpark etc.), appropriate statistical and/or machine learning techniques (decision trees, association rules, clustering, regression etc.), data visualization , data modelling on for instance AWS SageMaker, stream processing and last but not least AWS cloud services (including Snowflake) and infrastructure-as-code with everything managed through CI/CD flow in Gitlab. All accelerated by being a part of a fullstack data scientist team building data products from descriptive to predictive supporting our business and customers in their data driven decision making.
Your Profile
The candidate we are looking for has affinity for cloud computing (AWS) & data visualization. You will thrieve in this role if you are curious and analytical, comfortable in working in a team environment, experienced in cloud computing in AWS, experienced in data visualization as well as knowledgeable of the practice of data science and all the maturity steps of analytics. You need to be fluent in English, both speaking and writing.
On the personallity side we looking a team player who works well independently, responsive, and humble, with an ability to drive technological developments based on business needs and have a sense of structure. You must have a relevant degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics and/or related technical fields. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8232149