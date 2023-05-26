Data platform engineer
Improvin AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Improvin AB i Stockholm
About Improvin'
How would you like to make your mark? Do you want to make a significant contribution to the food industry's sustainability and help reverse the climate crisis?
Improvin' exists to solve one of the world's largest problems: how to produce more food, more sustainably, at the same time. Our solution focuses on primary production, the source of >70% food industry's emissions. We help food brands and processors measure, report and reduce the climate impact of their own value chains.
Our mission is vital and urgent; the change you'll drive is demanded by consumers, the Paris Agreement, IPCC regulations, EU legislation (CSRD), and ambitious corporate goals set with The Science Based Targets Initiative and Greenhouse Gas Protocol.
Are you ready to work with purpose?
About the role
Do you want to use state-of-the-art technologies to bring better food to more people while improving environmental, financial, and social sustainability?
Would you like to dig into the details of a complex system, as well as evaluate and discuss advanced architectures that improve the daily life of our users?
You'll design and implement data processing pipelines and storage solutions, leveraging your skills with cloud technologies and data services, with the opportunity to explore hands-on work with machine learning models.
How we will support you
We'll strive to give you all the tools necessary for you to shine and develop a toolbox worthy of a data and modeling master with global potential
We want to ensure that your environment and emotional support is at the very highest standard by giving you continuous feedback and learning opportunities together with relevant people both inside and outside the company
You will enter a company where you'll contribute with a toolbox that is complementing the rest of the company. As humble as we try to be, this means that we want to give you first-hand access to complimentary knowledge and experience of product developers and grain industry entrepreneurs. You'll get to work with both software engineers, designers, c-level executives, and key account managers to fully understand how design can change how food is produced through digital technologies
How you can make an impact
Design and implement data storage solutions that are scalable, reliable, and secure, preferably with hands-on experience from working with Kubernetes.
Develop and maintain data processing pipelines, including data ingestion, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes (nice if you've worked with MLOps before).
Manage and optimize databases and other data management systems to ensure high performance and availability.
Implement data security and privacy policies, including access control, encryption, and data masking.
Collaborate with software engineers, analysts, designers, c-level executives, and/or other stakeholders to understand their data needs and develop solutions to meet those needs.
Automate data management tasks using scripting and other tools.
Monitor and troubleshoot data platform issues, and implementing solutions to prevent future problems.
To a certain extent develop, train, and test machine learning models and monitor their real-time performance and health.
We believe you have
Some sort of degree in degree in Computer Science/similar, or equivalent practical experience.
Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, and SQL.
Familiarity with different cloud technologies, and preferably experience from working with GCP and K8s.
The more you know about technologies such as Kubeflow, Apache Kafka, Apache Spark, and AWS/GCP/Azure data services, the better.
• ----
By applying, you will get a chance to join a purpose-led, passionate, and international team. We use English as our working language, and for applicants outside of the EU, we offer relocation support with the transition if needed.
We offer a flexible work setup: you can join us in our Stockholm office or work remotely (also from another EU country). You'll get competitive compensation, 30 days of paid vacation, and support to grow professionally as our fast-scaling business grows.
Most importantly, we believe that a diverse workforce will be essential to our success. We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued, respected, and supported, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Improvin AB
(org.nr 559381-1879), https://improvin.com
104 25 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Joel Nedar joel@improvin.com 0707184777 Jobbnummer
7821184