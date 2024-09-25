Data Governance and Quality Analyst
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26401
Would you like to help taking care of Nordea's data assets ? We are now looking for a IT Analyst to support Nordea's data governance and quality work.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Data Utilization team. We support Nordea being a data driven company. As Data Governance and Quality Analyst, you'll play a valuable role in uplifting Nordea's appliaction and data governance standards.
What you'll be doing:
* Facilitate execution of Nordea's Data Governance Recipe
* Using Nordea's Data governance and Quality Tools to implement Nordea's Governance Recipe
* Create Data Lianeage
* Recommend Data Quality metrics to Data Asset Owners
* Implement Data Quality Measurements
You'll join a diverse team working with data governance, data quality and visualisation. The role is based in Gdynia; Gdask; Helsinki; Oslo; Stockholm; Warszawa.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are good at analysing data and systems.
* Work structured and with integrity.
* Are good at communicating with both business and IT stakelholders
* Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Your experience and background:
* Bachelor's/Master's degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting, Technology or another relevant field
* Professional skills and experience in analysing and interpreting data
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 09/10/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "26401-42859099". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8920033