Data Engineering Manager
2026-02-03
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As a Data Engineering Manager, you are a leader of builders. You are not just a people manager; you are a technical authority who has grown from the ground up in Data Engineering.
Your mission is twofold: to accelerate the professional growth of your engineers and to steer your team toward building state-of-the-art AI and data solutions that business stakeholders trust to drive revenue. You will be responsible for a high-performing organization where technical excellence and business acumen are the standard.
Key responsibilities:
People Leadership: Actively coach and mentor Data Engineers to grow their technical and leadership skills. You are responsible for the career trajectory and performance of your team.
Technical Authority: Serve as a hands-on technical lead when necessary. You must be able to dive into code reviews, architectural discussions, and system design to ensure the team maintains a high technical bar.
Business Alignment: Partner with business stakeholders to translate their goals into technical roadmaps. Ensure your team's output is viewed as a "Revenue Center" by delivering trusted, high-impact data products. Define and report Key Performance Indicators and launch impact as part of regular business reviews and contribute to metric-based annual quarterly objectives and key results (OKR) setting.
Solution Strategy: Steer the team in building scalable, modern data architectures (Data Mesh/Medallion) that enable advanced AI and agentic flows.
Operational Excellence: Own the reliability, security, and cost-efficiency of the data platform within your domain. Drive a culture of "you build it, you run it."
The Tech stack:
Our platform is built on a state-of-the-art modern stack. You will oversee a landscape that leverages:
Processing & Analytics: High-scale processing via Azure Databricks, Python, and PySpark.
Transformation & Ingestion: Modern data modeling with dbt and cloud-native ingestion via Azure Data Factory (ADF).
Orchestration & DevOps: Complex workflow management using Apache Airflow and a robust CI/CD culture centered on GitHub.
Qualifications:
Experience: Solid and progressive (several years) experience in Data Engineering, with at least 3-5 years in a leadership or management role.
Technical Background: You must have a proven track record as a hands-on builder in cloud-based data environments (preferably Azure Databricks).
Leadership Philosophy: Demonstrated success in developing engineering talent and building high-performing, autonomous teams.
Communication: Ability to bridge the gap between deep technical implementation and C-suite business strategy.
Problem Solving: Experience handling large-scale technical ambiguity and delivering solutions that directly impact company revenue.
While our mission is driven by business outcomes, you will lead a team that plays with the industry's best tools to solve the world's most interesting data and AI challenges.
Where you'll be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
We look forward to receiving your application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9720595