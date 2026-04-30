Data Engineer- Abinitio and Dtabrick
bytespoke AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos bytespoke AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a highly skilled Data Engineer with solid experience in Ab Initio to join our data engineering team in Stockholm. You will play a critical role in designing, building, and optimizing data pipelines and ETL workflows to enable data-driven decision-making across the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable ETL pipelines using Ab Initio to support enterprise data integration and analytics.
Collaborate closely with data architects, analysts, and business stakeholders to translate requirements into efficient data solutions.
Optimize data flows for performance and reliability across various systems.
Contribute to data modeling, metadata management, and data quality assurance efforts.
Ensure adherence to data governance, compliance, and security standards.
Provide ongoing support and troubleshooting for existing ETL processes.
Document technical specifications, process flows, and best practices.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
6+ years of hands-on experience as a Data Engineer or ETL Developer.
Proven expertise with Ab Initio tools (GDE, EME, Co>Operating System).
Strong command of SQL and experience with relational databases and data warehousing.
Proficiency in Unix/Linux shell scripting.
Familiarity with data architecture, data governance, and best practices in data engineering.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments.
Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
Exposure to cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
Familiarity with big data ecosystems (Hadoop, Spark).
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps tools.
Knowledge of data security frameworks and privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR).
Fluency in Swedish is a plus, but not required.
Important Note:
Visa Sponsorship is NOT provided for this role.
Applicants must have a valid work permit or be eligible to work in Sweden without sponsorship. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: anshima.s@Bytespoke.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare bytespoke AB
(org.nr 559432-3817) Jobbnummer
9885382