Data Engineer within Savings Offering at SEB in Stockholm

SEB is a leading financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a massive impact for our customers and colleagues. Does that sound a good fit for you?
What you will be doing
The Data and Integrations team within Savings Offering is looking for a Data Engineer with strong technical skills to join us on our exciting transformation journey to develop a new modern savings investment platform. You will be joining a team with primary focus on building scalable and secured middle layer serving data to the front services.
Together with the team, you will be leading the exciting mission to build pipelines onboarding data from different data sources ranging from relational databases, mainframe systems, and other wide means of exchanging data including APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and message queues, and then develop scalable and secured services harvesting integrated data. As a good metaphor, you will have feet on the ground working but head in the cloud. In that matter, you will find Google Cloud Platform as your daily working environment.
In this role, you will be highly involved in decision making and our technical road map paving the way forward for Savings Investments to serve its other value streams. You work with modern techniques and contribute to meeting data compliance and data governance requirements.
Together with others, you are shaping our ways of working, and sharing knowledge and coaching junior developers.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
• Building scalable and secured services to serve data within and outside Savings Investment area.
• Working on and implementing the technical roadmap to realise SEB's journey to Google Cloud Platform.
• Collaborating with architects, developers, and stakeholders.
• Participating in code reviews, mob programming and general knowledge sharing.
Who we are looking for
You are a data engineer or a developer with a strong tech background and experience working with data integration, data pipelines, and data management.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a team player with excellent communication skills, a positive, and open mindset. You would like to collaborate, motivate other team members in a multicultural environment.
In general, we are looking for a person who has
• Extensive experience in software development, it is preferable with experience from a cloud or containerized stack with virtual infrastructure.
• Understanding of system design, data structures, and be able to apply them.
• A forward-thinker mindset to drive change and continuous improvement across teams, tools, and processes.
• An analytical mindset that enables you to approach complex both business and technical challenges, and proactively tackle them with the help of the team. We would be incredibly happy if you could check almost all the following but not necessarily.
• You agree that infrastructure as code is necessary, so you speak Terraform fluently or you are learning it.
• You navigate through Google Cloud Platform (GCP) without any map and can quickly build a proof-of-concept solution using different managed services offered by GCP.
• You have implemented services with GraphQL. If not, you have experience building services with REST APIs.
• You list Python as a programming language on your LinkedIn and you mean it.
• To you PostgreSQL or relational databases are not strangers.
Additionally, these badges can be found in your bag:
Container-based technology: Docker, Kubernetes, API (Application Programming Interface) architecture and design, scalable system design and more.
We will be thrilled if you are a champion when it comes to security.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
Friendly and welcoming culture
• Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
• Innovative company in forefront of technology
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Interesting, innovative work
• Top class client network and projects
• Agile and modern ways of working
• Opportunities to help transform an industry
Great people often know great people - please share if you have a friend who would love this job.
Welcome to a community of tech-savvy and passionate employees from all corners of the world. SEB is in fact one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Together we future proof a world of financial flows by exploring and implementing modern digital architecture and state-of-the-art technology. We are driven by collaboration, insight, and friendship. But also, a desire to change and improve. All in all, it creates a balance - where life and a stable yet exciting job can co-exist. If you want to shape tomorrow's bank - continue reading and apply today.
