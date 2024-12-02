Data Engineer
Joint Academy is a global leader in digital treatment for chronic joint pain, connecting patients with licensed physical therapists. Our clinically validated programs combine individualised exercises, interactive education, and tracking tools to reduce pain and improve quality of life sustainably.
With operations across three markets and two continents, Joint Academy is now scaling up and looking for a Data Engineer to join the Data Team in Sweden. Data science lies at the heart of our innovation, and by joining us, you'll help pioneer the intersection of digital healthcare and data science.
The Data Team
Our (small, currently one-person!) Data Team builds and maintains the infrastructure that powers mission-critical analytics, business intelligence, and machine learning solutions. Together, we strive to enable informed decision-making company-wide.
What we do:
Medical Insights: Analyse patient behaviour and outcomes to support our Science Team in publishing medical studies.
Business Intelligence: Build and maintain robust data infrastructure for high-performing BI solutions.
UX Support: Deliver in-depth analysis of user behaviour to guide app development and improve user experience.
Data Science and AI: Develop and deploy statistical and machine learning models for cutting-edge product features and services.
The Role
As a Data Engineer, you'll focus on the critical "plumbing" that enables data science and analytics. With a strong foundation in computer science and a deep understanding of software systems, you'll ensure that our data infrastructure keeps pace with growing data inflows from diverse sources.
We're transitioning our backend from a Rails monolith to a Go-based microservices platform and shifting from ETL to an ELT approach using dbt and columnar databases. You'll help design, build, and maintain the next generation of our data infrastructure, leveraging cloud-based solutions to support our evolving needs.
What you'll do:
Build and maintain our data platform, supporting both legacy ETL workflows (Python-based) and ELT pipelines.
Design scalable solutions for integrating new data sources and types, enhancing our ELT-based approach.
Collaborate with stakeholders to deliver insightful answers to data-related questions.
Integrate with third-party APIs and systems to import/export data, enabling key business processes to function optimally.
We are very proud of our product and the fact that it helps thousands of people reduce pain and improve quality of life and therefore it's important that you also value quality and are keen to take ownership in what you deliver. We are constantly challenging ourselves and trying to find ways to improve, and that's something that we will expect from you too.
Requirements
We're looking for an analytical, curious engineer who loves solving complex problems and thrives in a collaborative, dynamic environment.
Must-haves:
Proficiency in Python and its data science libraries.
Comfort with multiple programming languages, and the ability to learn new ones as needed.
Experience with relational databases (Postgres strongly preferred) and writing advanced SQL queries.
Familiarity with ETL/ELT pipelines.
Strong grasp of Unix systems and modern cloud-based infrastructure.
Strong communication skills to support stakeholders across teams.
Master's degree in a technical discipline
Nice-to-haves:
Experience with Airflow and dbt.
Experience with AWS and Kubernetes
Knowledge of scalable, columnar databases.
Benefits
You will get the opportunity to work with a unique mix of people with different expertise, including leading academic scientists, medical professionals and experienced product developers.
We can offer a challenging and fast moving environment with interesting technical problems, where each individual contribution really matters!
You will have 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, wellness contribution of SEK 5k and the opportunity to work out up to 3 hours every week during office hours! We also have a yearly Volunteering Day to spend on a non profit organisation, birthday off, and every month an "early" Friday. Så ansöker du
