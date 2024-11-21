Data Engineer
Ready for a new adventure building the next-generation retail experience?
At Bambuser, our customers' business is our passion. We genuinely believe in the individuals' potential and work together as a team to pursue our vision - to reimagine the future of retail.
We offer you an open, honest, friendly workplace where everyone's opinion counts. Since our days are busy, we think it's important to have fun at work. The discussions can be intense, but we always have each other's backs.
What you will do
Join us at Bambuser as a Data Engineer and play a pivotal role in creating and scaling our future-ready data platform. As part of our dynamic team, you'll leverage your skills to craft innovative data-driven features and solutions that help our organization make better, data-backed decisions.
With a focus on GCP technologies like BigQuery, Dataflow, Airflow and Appengine, you'll use SQL, python and Node.js to transform data and build pipelines that are reliable, efficient, and secure. As a key player in our architecture and ELT systems, you'll proactively seek out opportunities to improve our processes and solutions, taking our data capabilities to the next level.
Collaborating with stakeholders across the company, including analysts and product teams, you'll help ensure that our data infrastructure and tracking meet the needs of our growing organization.
If you're passionate about data engineering and excited about creating transformative solutions that will shape our future, we want to hear from you. Come join our team at Bambuser and take your career to new heights.
We value Skills and background
Master degree in computer science or engineering
3+ years experience in data engineering
Solid knowledge in building high-quality solutions for analysts
Experience in building data pipelines processing large data sets
Experience using cloud platforms: GCP, AWS, Azure
Knowledge in the concept of Data Warehouse Automation and Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) tools e.g. Dataform, DBT, Airflow,...
Passionate about building data processing applications
An agile mindset, a willingness to try new things and collaborate with the team
Interest in building and maintaining CI/CD
Nice to have
Working knowledge of Git (or similar), Docker, Terraform, Python
Experience with transformation tools, Dataform or DBT
Experience with client logging
Experience working with streaming data
Above all, we assume that you are curious and not afraid to ask when in doubt.
Tools we use
GCP, BigQuery, Dataform, Dataflow, Airflow, Terraform, Python, Thoughtspot
This is BambuserBambuser's Live Video Shopping technology drives customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers. At the forefront of live streaming technology since 2007, Bambuser launched interactive eCommerce solutions in 2019 and quickly became the platform of choice for companies worldwide. We have been used by thousands worldwide for everything from sporting events, real-time news, drone shots, product launches, immersive virtual-reality shows, shoppable catwalks, and many more. Our team hasestablished long-term partnerships and supported campaign activations for brands and retailers includingAdidas, Hugo Boss, Dior, FENDI, Clarins, Shiseido, John Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, QVC, and many others.
