Blocket in Sweden, FINN.no in Norway, Bilbasen and DBA in Denmark, Oikotie and Tori in Finland collectively form Schibsted Marketplaces, serving over 325 million monthly visits. Our Sales Insights department is at the forefront of data-informed decisions and strategies to enhance our market presence and optimize sales performance.
You? A passionate data enthusiast with a knack for driving decisions through data. You thrive in a dynamic environment where your technical and analytical skills have a direct commercial impact. You're excited by the prospect of shaping data architecture and leading technical initiatives.
Role? As a Data Engineer within the Sales Insights team, you will take ownership of our data architecture, spearhead technical solutions, and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver actionable insights. Your primary responsibilities will include designing, developing, and maintaining robust ETL/ELT processes to transform raw data into meaningful business insights. You will leverage your expertise in the BI domain to drive innovation, optimise performance, and ensure the scalability of our data infrastructure.
Why us?
Impact: Lead the charge in optimising our data architecture and delivering key insights that drive commercial decisions.
Growth: Collaborate with various teams across the organisation, gaining broad experience and ample opportunities for professional growth.
Innovation: Thrive in a forward-thinking environment that embraces emerging technologies and industry trends.
Supportive Team: Join a team packed with engaged and friendly individuals who are passionate about what they do.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- 4+ years of experience in the BI domain, with a focus on data engineering and data warehouse concepts.
-
Proficiency in transforming data using ETL/ELT tools, and hands-on experience with the entire pipeline.
-
Experience with platforms such as Databricks, DBT, Matillion and Snowflake.
-
Proficiency in Python.
-
Advanced SQL skills, including performance tuning and optimization.
-
Familiarity with big data technologies such as Apache Spark and Kafka.
-
Proficiency in data modelling techniques, including dimensional modelling and star schema design.
-
Understanding of data governance, data quality management, and data security principles.
-
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
-
Experience in integrating data from various APIs and third-party sources.
-
Experience working in an agile environment, with a forward-leaning and collaborative mindset.
- Knowledge of BI visualisation tools is a plus, but not required.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
-
Lead the design, development, and optimization of ETL/ELT processes to support Sales' data needs.
-
Take ownership of the Sales Insights' data architecture, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
-
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
-
Mentor and guide team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.
-
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends, advocating for best practices and innovative solutions.
-
Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, presenting complex technical concepts clearly and concisely.
WHAT WE OFFER
We guarantee an engaging workplace where successes are celebrated, and colleagues support each other. Our benefits include various celebrations and plenty of opportunities to connect. Your well-being is a priority, supported by company benefits including physical and mental health support, flexible working hours, and on-site massage services. In our Oslo office, there's always cake to celebrate (which happens often), and in our Stockholm office, we cherish our Fika tradition.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If you're looking for a workplace where you can share your knowledge, learn and grow, get inspired, be yourself, and make a difference, let us hear from you! We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
QUESTIONS?
Head of Business Intelligence at Sales Insight, Micheal Zamayeri (micheal.zamayeri@schibsted.com
), is happy to provide information about the daily work and answer any questions you may have about the role.
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! Our team spans across the Nordics and Poland, united by a shared passion for our work and to foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces. Ersättning
