Data Engineer
2025-03-05
Blocket in Sweden, FINN.no in Norway, Bilbasen and DBA in Denmark, Oikotie and Tori in Finland collectively form Schibsted Marketplaces, serving over 325 million monthly visits. Our Sales Insights department is at the forefront of data-informed decisions and strategies to enhance our market presence and optimize sales performance.
You? A passionate data enthusiast with a knack for driving decisions through data. You thrive in a dynamic environment where your technical and analytical skills have a direct commercial impact. You're excited by the prospect of shaping data architecture and leading technical initiatives.
Role? As a Data Engineer within the Sales Insights team, you will contribute to the development and enhancement of our data architecture, implement and improve technical solutions in collaboration with senior team members, and work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver actionable insights.
Your primary responsibilities will include designing, developing, and maintaining robust ETL/ELT processes to transform raw data into meaningful business insights. You will leverage your expertise in the BI domain to support innovation initiatives, optimize performance, and contribute to the scalability of our data infrastructure.
Why Us?
Impact: Play a key role in enhancing our data architecture and contributing to insights that drive commercial decisions.
Growth: Collaborate with various teams across the organisation, gaining broad experience and ample opportunities for professional growth.
Innovation: Thrive in a forward-thinking environment that embraces emerging technologies and industry trends.
Supportive Team: Join a team packed with engaged and friendly individuals who are passionate about what they do.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- 3+ years of experience in data engineering, with a solid understanding of data pipelines, ETL/ELT and data warehouse concepts.
- Hands-on experience in transforming data using ETL/ELT tools and working across the full data pipeline.
- Experience with platforms such as Databricks, DBT, Matillion, and Snowflake.
- Proficiency in Python for data engineering tasks and automation.
- Strong SQL skills and comfortable with performance tuning and query optimization.
- Familiarity with big data processing frameworks like Spark, Kafka, or similar.
- Solid understanding of data modeling, including dimensional modeling and star schema design.
- Awareness of data governance principles, including data quality management and security best practices.
- You think about efficiency and have experience with (or are keen to learn) CI/CD and DevOps practices for data workflows.
- Familiarity with integrating data from various APIs and third-party sources.
- You thrive in a collaborative team environment where learning and problem-solving are part of the culture.
- Knowledge of BI visualisation tools is a plus, but not required.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
- Design, develop, and optimize ETL/ELT processes to power Sales Insights data needs.
- Shape the data architecture to ensure it is scalable, reliable, and high-performing.
- Work closely with stakeholders to understand business requirements and turn them into efficient data solutions.
- Collaborate, share knowledge and grow together - We believe in continuous learning and improvement.
- Stay updated and experiment with new emerging technologies and industry trends, incorporating best practices to keep our data ecosystem ahead of the game.
- Communicate effectively with stakeholders, presenting technical concepts in a clear and concise manner.
WHAT WE OFFER
We guarantee an engaging workplace where successes are celebrated, and colleagues support each other. Our benefits include various celebrations and plenty of opportunities to connect. Your well-being is a priority, supported by company benefits including physical and mental health support, flexible working hours, and on-site massage services. In our Oslo office, there's always cake to celebrate (which happens often), and in our Stockholm office, we cherish our Fika tradition.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If you're looking for a workplace where you can share your knowledge, learn and grow, get inspired, be yourself, and make a difference, let us hear from you! We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
QUESTIONS?
Head of Business Intelligence at Sales Insight, Micheal Zamayeri (micheal.zamayeri@schibsted.com
), is happy to provide information about the daily work and answer any questions you may have about the role.
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! Our team spans across the Nordics and Poland, united by a shared passion for our work and to foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces.
