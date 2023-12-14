Data Engineer
2023-12-14
Just nu söker vi en konsult till uppdrag som Data Engineer för en kund i Stockholm!
Start: ASAP
Slut: 28/06/2024
Omfattning: 100%
Uppdraget möjliggör för närvarande både arbete på distans (upp till 20%) och på plats på kundens kontor i Stockholm.
Information om uppdraget:
The costumer is looking for a senior DE profile (8-10 years) of experience in the space of data engineering etc. of which atleast 4+ year's work experience including hands-on as either:
• Data engineer on modern cloud data platforms /or advanced analytics environments.
• Software Engineer with cloud technologies and infrastructure
• Experience in different data formats (Avro, Parquet)
• Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
• Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages Python, Java /or Scala. Python experience is preferred.
• Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-offs
• Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
• Experience in GCP tools - Dataflow, Dataproc and Bigquery
• Experience in data processing framework - Beam, Spark, Hive, Flink
• Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
• Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
• Understanding data security principles, implementing role-based access controls, and adhering to data governance policies when working with sensitive information.
• Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
• Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
• Fluent in English, both written and verbal
• It is a plus if you have previous demonstrated experience in building retail customer segmentation
Required cloud certification: GCP is good to have
Ansök senast den 19e December med:
• Uppdaterat CV i word-format.
• Din tillgänglighet.
• Önskat arvode. Ersättning
