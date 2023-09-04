Data Engineer
Ark Kapital AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ark Kapital AB i Stockholm
What is ArK?
There are many consumer-facing fintech products, but finance as a whole is virtually untouched by technology. Investment decisions are still being made off of PDFs and "shark tank"-like processes rather than utilising the forecasting methods found at companies like Spotify or Google. This makes capital allocation riddled with bias and very ripe for disruption. At ArK we're convinced that by putting data and tech at the heart of finance we can impact how money flows and, in turn, create a more democratised and unbiased economy.
Today we offer founders access to our machine learning platform AIM. By connecting their raw data, we can fully understand what they've built without bias; connecting what has been achieved historically into a simulated 5-year future. This prediction is the foundation for the transformational loans that we are able to issue, and a tool that founders get to keep for business optimisation.
ArK was founded in 2021 by a six-time entrepreneur, a world-class AI technology developer, and a veteran banker. Since then we've carefully grown our team to 30 - all pitching in with their experience to build something that none of us has seen before. ArK is headquartered in Stockholm but we balance our time at the office and working remotely.
AIM is ArK's platform for using big data and machine learning to analyse and predict companies' current and future performance to be used as a foundation for our frontier credit decision-making.
Data Engineer
As a Data Engineer in a cross-functional team, you will be part of designing and setting the roadmap for how we will develop the foundation of our technical platform. You will work with scalable infrastructure as you transform and handle complex data flows. You will work with a wide range of data sets, analyzing raw data from tech companies around the world. At ArK, you will work closely with clients as well as internal stakeholders, serving data to AIM, and together with your team deploying every day to make it faster.
You will work with connecting, transforming, and modeling data to create the "ArK data model", which is the foundation on which we base our credit decisions, build our machine learning models, and produce actionable insights for our customers. It is no understatement that data engineering is at the very core of what we believe will make ArK successful.
Apart from an agile team of developers, working as a Data Engineer at ArK means working closely with ML engineers, Data Scientists, Analytics, Sales, Product Management, and our Credit team. As a small but fast-growing FinTech company, ArK has a culture of innovation and tech enthusiasm.
Who are you?
Solid experience as a Data Engineer or similar positions
Worked with data-intensive products
Experience in data pipeline frameworks such as Apache Beam (DataFlow), Spark, Flink - but also some of the large-scale SQL Data Warehouses e.g. BigQuery, Snowflake, Athena, Presto
Interest in setting up and developing cutting-edge data infrastructure
Programming experience, ideally in Python and some JVM language
Great curiosity and interest in data, and passion for building great products
You thrive in a fast-paced environment and like to get things done
Nice-to-have
Familiar with building applications in a microservice architecture
Experience from working in product teams and interest in product development
Leadership capabilities and experience from being in lead roles
What's it like to work at ArK?
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together. Our team is one to be part of for the long run because you won't want to leave. Our unique combination of startup mentality, experienced team, and ambitious vision make room for possibilities to grow into leadership roles, either going deep into tech or towards people management (or both!).
Does it sound interesting? We look forward to your application! Come visit our amazing office for a chat and coffee Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ark Kapital AB
(org.nr 559264-9726), https://www.arkkapital.com/
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8082148