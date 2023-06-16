Data Engineer
As a Data Engineer in the Search team, you will play an important role in the development of data pipelines, frameworks and models to support the understanding of our users and making better product decisions. You will contribute to empowering the product teams with a complete self-serve analytics platform by working on scalable and robust solutions while collaborating with data engineers, data scientists and data analysts across the company.
What do we expect from you
Experience working with orchestration tools (eg: Airflow)
Experience working with big data and ETL development
Programming skills in SQL, Spark with Scala or Python
Experience working with cloud computing services (eg : GCP, AWS, Azure)
Experience with Data Science workflows
Excellent problem solving and communication skills both with peers and experts from other areas
Self-motivated and have a proven ability to take initiative to solve problems
What will you work on
Play a crucial role in the team and own ETL pipelines
Build new tools, develop and maintain Truecallers Search features
Gather and analyze the requirements
Provide best tools based on requirements for the team to be able to reach their respective goals
Make data-driven decisions accompanied by past experience
Work in close collaboration with data scientists and data analysts
Work with vast projects like migration to Google BigQuery, migration to cloud-native technologies, etc.
It would be great if you also have
Experience with Kubernetes
Ability to orchestrate & develop real-time machine learning pipelines
Anomaly detection applications
Real-time validation of data
