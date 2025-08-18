Data Centre Engineering Operations Chief Engineer
2025-08-18
Eskilstuna, SE
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking for a detail-oriented individual to join our Data Centre Engineering Operations Team.
Data Centre Chief Engineer (CE) is responsible for ensuring that all electrical, mechanical, and fire/life safety equipment within the data centre is operating at peak efficiency. This involves planned preventative maintenance of equipment, daily corrective work, and emergency response. The CE serves as an expert technical resource interacting with onsite Engineering Operations Technicians (EOT) and any third party vendors. They are expected to be a singular focal point for all facility operations within a given data centre and to support AWS.
Key job responsibilities
• Management and leadership of DCEO Engineering Team
• Establish performance benchmarks, conduct analyses, and prepare reports on all aspects of the critical facility operations and maintenance
• Responsible for the on-site management of shift technicians, senior shift technicians, sub-contractors and vendors
• Oversee operation and management of routine and emergency services on a variety of critical systems such as: switchgear, generators, UPS systems, power distribution equipment, chillers, cooling towers, computer room air handlers, building monitoring systems, etc.
• Data Centre capacity planning and reporting
• May assist in the design and build out of new facilities
• Work with IT managers and other business leaders to coordinate projects, manage capacity, and optimize plant safety, performance, reliability and efficiency
• Deliver quality service and ensure all customer demands are met
• Responsible for asset and inventory management
• Respond to out of hour's emergency calls - second level escalation point for Data Centre facilities related issues / failures.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
• NVQ Level 3 in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent)
• Degree qualification in an applicable engineering discipline (or currently enrolled in one)
• 3+ years of Data Centre Engineering/Operations Experience
• Experience working on Data Centre Infrastructure; UPS/Generators/Chillers
- High/Low Voltage Authorised Person (AP) experience
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
• High/Low Voltage Authorised Person (AP) experience
• 6+ years of Data Centre Engineering/Operations Experience
• Fundamental knowledge of network design and layout as well as low voltage (copper/ fibre) cabling Så ansöker du
