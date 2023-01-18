Data Center Specialist
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-01-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a new exciting role where you will get the opportunity to come up with innovative solutions? Then look no further!
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. We are now looking for a new Data Center Specialist to join us in this exciting journey!
What do we offer?
Besides amazing colleagues, we offer you remarkable development opportunities while working in a team, that takes having fun seriously. Other benefits that might give you an extra tickle are a company car, performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. Scania has a relaxed view and approach to the working place and focuses more on achievements. We also offer a direct bus from central Stockholm to Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
Your role as a Data Center Specialist
You will work with the development and lifecycle management of our Data Centres. In this role, you will collaborate with your team and external suppliers to ensure a smooth and safe management of all our equipment within our Data Centres globally. You will be coordinating and planning the work to be done, and also actively working to optimize our work towards automation, speed, and flexibility.
Your profile
• Work experience in Infrastructure & Data Center environments
• General IT awareness
• Relevant university degree or equivalent working experience
• Interest in agile working methods
• Drive to deliver and improve within your responsibility area
• As a person, you are structured, goal-oriented, and have good collaboration and communication skills
• English and Swedish language skills are required
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Magnus Nordlund at +46700815602. We welcome your application, including your CV and cover letter through the portal, last day to apply is 31st January 2023. Selection and interviews will be held ongoing. Please note that a background check will be conducted at the final stage of the selection process.
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Fast Månads Lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7356902