Group Commercial Counsel
Verisure Sverige AB / Juristjobb / Malmö Visa alla juristjobb i Malmö
2024-05-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a qualified lawyer, with experience and interest in commercializing technology and related services and with a strong drive to create a positive work environment?
Would you like to become a part of our growing and internationally established company where you not only get to develop professionally but also influence in an environment that constantly challenges and evolves?
If you also seek a company where innovation and technology drive its solutions, and you would like to embark on our digital transformation journey, integrating AI and other digital solutions into how we operate, then keep reading, this might be the role for you!
The Group Legal function at Verisure is expanding and we are looking for a dynamic lead Counsel to cover commercial topics and become part of a passionate team, enabling sustainable business growth.
What's in it for you?
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
Our global combined legal, compliance, privacy and regulatory advocacy and public affairs team consists of over 100 lawyers and other professionals across the organization that come from 18 countries, representing four continents, with a strong gender balance across all levels of the team, including in the Group legal management team. We are well-integrated, working closely together across countries as well as the organization to leverage each other's experience, to develop best practices, and to deliver our colleagues best-in-class legal partnership.
The role offers an opportunity to develop as the business evolves and it is an exciting opportunity to deliver value from day one through innovative and leading-edge legal thinking in building trust with key stakeholders for sustainable business growth. The Legal team also offers the ability to continuously grow, with several examples over the past period of moves, growing responsibilities and promotions within the Function.
Our bright and open office space in Malmö is just a 5-minute walk from Central Station, easily accessible and a great location.
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Interested in learning more about us? www.verisure.com
About the role:
The role offers an opportunity to develop as the business evolves and it is an exciting opportunity to deliver value from day one through innovative and leading-edge legal thinking in building trust with key stakeholders for sustainable business growth. You will partner in identifying actionable solutions for risk mitigation and commercial contracting against the backdrop of an evolving EU and global regulatory landscape.
Drive efficiency in, and automation of, project managing the Legal team's support to product and service innovations. These projects require collaboration and communication with multiple stakeholders including Proposition Management, Project managers, Marketing, Technology, Quality Assurance, other teams within Group Legal and our country legal teams.
The role is placed in Malmö and will report to our Group Commercial and Innovation Legal Director.
Responsibilities:
* Provide legal input to innovations for new products and services.
* Identify, design and implement improvements and mitigations to customer- and prospect-facing legal topics from a consumer protection and contractual perspective.
* Work with Proposition Management and country Legal teams to continue improving and promoting our innovative, flexible, future-proofed customer contracting model.
* Support the potential development of new sales channels.
About you:
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a strong, confident but humble leader that exerts influence through persuasion. You have a pragmatic approach, seeing the legal function as a business enabler.
Potential for development, appetite to be challenged and energy to learn is key!
* Qualified lawyer with at least 5 years of legal experience and with a demonstrable knowledge, experience and interest in commercializing technology and related services.
* Experience gained in a global and fast paced organization.
* Excellent awareness of and interest in developing law in the EU.
* Exceptional analytical and communication skills.
* Have effective time and project management skills, with a proven track record of getting things done and leading projects.
* Have the ability and willingness to take a "hands on" approach, while maintaining an ability for a high level or strategic view of activities.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure?
Apply today! We are excited to hear from you, if you are interested, please apply through our application system. This will ensure a fair process to everyone.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Lead, charlotta.rydstrom@verisure.com
.
Please apply no later than May 30, 2024 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024050064". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Sàrl Jobbnummer
8679819