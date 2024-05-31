Accountant To Workshop!
2024-05-31
Join our finance team as an Accountant and play a pivotal role in maintaining financial integrity and compliance. We're seeking a detail-oriented professional to support our Accounting Manager in reporting, compliance and intercompany reconciliation, while also serving as a crucial link between Workshop and its parent companies.
About the Role
As our Accountant, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of our financial reporting. From monthly and annual reporting to regulatory compliance and audit preparation, you'll be at the forefront of maintaining our financial health. Your expertise will help us uphold group policies, identify potential risks and opportunities, and foster strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Key responsibilities
Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting
Support statutory accounts preparation and regulatory compliance
Manage intercompany reconciliation and payments
Serve as the key contact between Workshop and its parent and shareholder companies for reporting and requirements
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance
Strong knowledge of accounting principles and regulations
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Fluent in English
Placement: Stockholm HQNextGenRetailHub(Hybrid)
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Full time, ongoing with initial probation period
Why Join Us?
WorkShop offers you an exciting job in an international and dynamic organization where there is a short time gap from idea to action. Contribute to a dynamic team dedicated to excellence and take on challenging projects and grow professionally!
Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore, please apply as soon as possible. We don't accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add.Last application day is 2024-06-14.
We are WorkShop: the Consumer Experience Agency - a leading retail agency in the Nordics, dedicated to creating and delivering innovative customer experience for the world's biggest brands. We do that by offering a complete portfolio of services including data & insights, concept, field marketing and much more - so that we can be a partner to our clients in every step. Join one of our teams around the globe and explore your potential through unique projects, pop-ups, store concepts or our brand ambassador programs!
