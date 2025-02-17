Data Architect, Group Digital
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2025-02-17
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
As a Data Architect in IKEA, you will be responsible for the data architecture in one of the business sub-domains and will play a pivotal role in architecting, designing and implementing data solutions that support business needs within that retail area.
You are a self-driven, passionate and experienced architect willing to make a difference in the life of "the many" with IKEA.
You have an affinity for software development, passion for data architecture and related value for retail areas together with the engineering teams. You will be leading, planning, guiding and verifying architecture in every step of the value chain.
Being Cloud first, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is our cloud of choice, but the characteristic of our business also leads to a significant footprint on Azure and Alibaba Cloud. You will be part of enterprise architecture but also collaborate with the data management teams.
In IKEA everyone is seen as a leader, with clear expectations on your personal soft skills. These are also opportunities for you to grow.
• I create results
• I develop the business
• I navigate the unknown
• I collaborate and co-create
• I communicate with an impact
• I develop myself and others
• I lead by example
These are skills and experience you need to be successful in this role, but also areas where you may develop.
• Leadership, self-driving, planning, stakeholder management.
• Data and information modelling on different levels of abstraction.
• Define target Architecture and transitional stages.
• Strategy, to roadmap, to backlog, to execution for short term, midterm and long-term goals. - Data Mesh or DW/BI architecture.
• Data integration patterns in a multi-cloud, multiregional, multi-legislative context.
• Communicating effectively across organizational, business, and technical boundaries.
• Guiding teams and making data architecture recommendations with a business focus.
• Agile development practices.
• Architectural frameworks and paradigms, e.g. TOGAF, DAMA.
• Data formats, ACID, CAP Theorem, Retention & Data growth.
• Data pipelines, data transformation, data partitioning, SQL.
Most importantly you share and live the IKEA culture and values.
Your responsibilities
As part of the Data Architecture team in Group Digital you will be part of defining and implementing data principles, standards, and the end-to-end Data & Information Reference Architecture. This specific role will be embedded in the [XYZ Domain] supporting the implementation of our data capabilities and helping design their digital & data products.
Your main responsibilities are to:
• As a domain architect your focus lies in your domain, but you will contribute to the practice with cross domain deliverables like Reference Architecture, Standards Rules and Guidelines, Architecture Decision Records and Decision Trees.
• Promote and support the implementation of the Data Mesh architectural pattern as part of the Ingka Data Strategy to enable effective & robust data sharing within the organization, adhering to the Data Architecture Principles, jointly with other architecture disciplines.
• Ensure that best Data Architecture practices are employed by the digital teams, facilitating the achievement of the digital business goals.
• Design and maintain Conceptual and Logical Data models for digital & data products within your sub-domain.
• Discover and pursue the creation of robust Data Products in the Data Mesh
• Collaborate with Enterprise and Digital Data Management
• Analyze, design, roadmap and prioritize initiatives with Product Owners and Engineering managers.
• Drive, create, document, and follow up on architectural decisions
• Lead and bring direction for the high-level data landscape including data flow diagrams of the domain/sub-domain.
• Guide engineering teams with regards to the data to optimize cost and performance.
Our team within IKEA
We're the ones who make it possible for people to have a smarter life at home and a hassle-free and rewarding shopping experience. Together we work to find new digital solutions for every business need to help make IKEA a great and efficient place to work. We like to think of ourselves as innovative and modern, and we believe that nothing would actually work without us.
During the five years the Data Architecture team has been around we have made tremendous progress in terms of raising awareness and changing the culture of the organization by establishing a strong Data Mesh architecture, and we are now in the concept to execution phase, implementing the Ingka Data Platform with self-service, scalable XaaS services for the whole organization. In every corner of the organization teams are in the process of creating Data Products.
We offer a competitive benefits package and performance-based bonus. We offer you an exciting work environment, with exceptional opportunities to grow. Continuous learning is important for us. You will be part of a highly collaborative community of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data Architecture). We believe in openness, togetherness, and mutual support. You will work with interesting real-world problems and be empowered to identify and unlock them yourself.
We work with modern tools in an exciting multiregional and multi-cloud context. You will enjoy our flexible, friendly, and fun work environment together with us, with a healthy balance between work and life.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact rhian.denton@ingka.com
Please note we only proceed with applications in English
Kindly welcome your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03
E-post: rhian.denton@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Rönnowsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
9171210