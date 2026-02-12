Data Architect
2026-02-12
At Sandvik Coromant, analytics is about enabling smarter choices across our business. Right now, our Data & AI team is expanding, and this role plays a key part in shaping how insights are created, trusted and used every day.
Your mission
As Data Architect, you shape our data strategy by translating business needs into well-designed, scalable, and secure data solutions. You guide product teams, set engineering standards, and ensure our data community thrives through strong principles, best practices, and reliable technical foundations. Working closely with Product Owners, platform teams, and engineers, you create architecture that supports autonomy, quality, and cost-efficiency across our data products.
What you'll do
Define data models, schemas, and integration flows that strengthen our analytical capabilities.
Act as the primary technical contact for Product Owners on requirements and validation.
Coach data engineers and support the broader data community through standards, reviews, and technical leadership.
Partner with the Platform Team to establish engineering guidelines around compliance, security, and efficiency.
Provide third-level operational support and monitoring for data products within assigned domains.
Location and flexibility
This position is based in Sandviken or Stockholm and offers a hybrid working model, combining office and remote work.
Your profile
You have several years of experience in data engineering and have led or guided others in modern data environments. You're comfortable with cloud technologies and agile product-team setups, and you strengthen the team by coaching, mentoring, or leading development work in an environment where collaboration and iteration guide the way.
You have experience with:
Lakehouse technologies, preferably Databricks.
Microsoft Azure services.
Business Intelligence technologies, ideally Power BI.
DevOps practices, such as CI/CD and infrastructure as code.
You're a strong communicator who easily turns complex technical topics into clear messages for both engineers and stakeholders. You coach and guide others, fostering collaboration and best practices across the data community. You think strategically and understand how architecture decisions impact long-term business value. With a proactive, solution-oriented mindset, you handle challenges effectively and ensure high-quality, secure and reliable data solutions.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Anton Peters, Head of Data and AI, at anton.peters@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Magnus K Berglund, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 23 32
Carl-Åke Jansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-699 63 47
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 22, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088583.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
