Data Analyst, Remote & Chat, Malmö, Group Digital, Ingka Group
Ikea It AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-03-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
We develop the tools that people love to use when needing IKEA support. Now we are looking for Data Analysts to join us in optimizing how we enable customers to help themselves and how we make their contact with IKEA as smooth and efficient as possible. The Digital area of RCMP in IKEA works with customers before, during and after the purchase and our mission is to make this process as simple as possible.
Our diverse and global team within Data & Analytics is growing even more and we would love to talk with you, if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Consider data to be the starting point for solving (almost) any problem
• Is a creative person who can combine multiple data sources to answer one question that neither of the data sources can answer on their own
• Enjoy figuring out how to use your knowledge of SQL, Python or something else to derive insights from large datasets to solve business problems
• Have a background in analytics, computer science, engineering or equivalent (at least BS or equivalent)
• Loves to visualize data and to tell compelling data stories to non-technical stakeholders
• Some experience in building visualizations in PowerBI (or similar) that are easy to understand and hard to misinterpret
• Is used to working with stakeholders with less technical knowledge and have the ability to translate their needs into formal requirements * Able to perform work with a balanced trade-off between care and speed, and to understand that rapid insights may come at an initial cost of rigorousness
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long term and invest in people's development together with us.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What you'll be doing day to day
You'll be part of the transformation of IKEA into a more data-driven company by supporting our product teams with insights from data that reinforce, alter, or impact present and future decisions on business and product strategy, leading to a better experience for our customers.
For example, we are doing analytics to answer questions like:
• Which contact channel is the most efficient? Why is it the most efficient? How can we get the other channels to the same efficiency or lead customers to the better channels?
• Why are people returning certain products more than others?
• Who are the customers that use the various tools? Can we make the support journey easier for these customers?
• Is the chatbot performing optimally? Could we enable more intelligent prompts and drive more sales with predictive analysis?
Our team within IKEA
You will work in Data & Analytics together with other Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, Data Stewards and Data Architects. Together you will be joining cross-functional teams consisting of colleagues from Technology, Product and UX from the RCMP area.
IKEA has long been a global leader in home furnishing. We are proud of our vision to improve the everyday life of the many people. But our industry is quickly changing, and we need to adapt to stay competitive. To facilitate our digital growth ambition, we are working in different locations world-wide. The home office for this role will be Malmö but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
• Work on some very interesting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities or to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other specialist teams
• Opportunities to have global impact with your work
• Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open source tools across the board
• Hardware and Operating System your choice
• A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics)
• Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning)
• Flexible and friendly working environment in a truly value-based company
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us. I
f you have questions regarding the recruitment system, please reach out to Annette Björkquist-Åhstedt at annette.bjorkquist ahstedt@ingka.ikea.com
.
Please apply with your application in English. Thank you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
E-post: annette.bjorkquist-ahstedt@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9819183