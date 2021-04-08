Data Analyst Accounting - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Together we are building the future of Swedbank Accounting. Do you like to contribute to the creation of the bank 's new Cloud platform? This will then be the job for you.Swedbank is about to take a technological and functional leap from several legacy and on-premise accounting solutions to Oracle Cloud. You will be a vital part of creating the new solutions together with Swedbank 's experts and Oracles top consultants. The accounting solution is in the center of a banks IT-landscape, where huge numbers of transactions meet to be prepared for analysis and reporting. Well controlled, automated, high volume data flows are needed to support Swedbank's future business development.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Analyze data to understand how it needs to be handled in the solution to fulfill business needs.Find solutions together with technical experts and document these as requirements.Create, present and maintain documentation of the solution.Ensure business needs are delivered by taking an active role in test design.Act as team player in a cross functional team and constantly strive to improve ways of working.Plan and estimate the work together with the team.What is needed in this role:Experience from data analysis.At least basic understanding of financial accounting.Knowledge in SQL.Interest and knowledge of modern IT-technology.High level of analytical and problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn.Ability to communicate well in written and oral English.Relevant University degree and/or equivalent competenceJoin our team and...Get an opportunity to work with the latest technology together with a very experienced team in a friendly atmosphere. You will contribute to building core infrastructure for a stable and sustainable enterprise as you build your own knowledge and experience" Emil Toftgård, your future managerWe look forward to your application at the latest 2021-04-30Location: Stockholm HQContactsRecruiting manager: Emil Toftgård, +46 72 7025385Acting CPO: Karl Rytte, +46 73 0519105SACO: Henrik JoelssonFinansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 3720619We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Swedbank AB5678885