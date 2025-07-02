Transport and Logistics coordinator for Construction Project in Boden!
We are looking for a Transport and Logistics coordinator for a project based in Boden. Do you have experience in international logistics, customs procedures, and a sharp eye for logistics flows? Then this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
In this role, you will serve as the key point of contact for all transport and logistics matters related to material deliveries within a specific part of the construction project. You will work closely with transport companies, warehouse staff, and contractors to ensure smooth and timely deliveries to the construction site.
You will play a central role in ensuring that all goods are delivered to the right place, at the right time, and according to plan. You will manage the full transport chain-from point of origin to the on-site warehouse-and coordinate the handover to contractors. In close collaboration with our transport partners, you will plan and monitor daily deliveries, track shipments, and ensure all deadlines are met.
You will also be responsible for handling and verifying all necessary transport and customs documentation. You will follow up proactively on any deviations, manage logistics costs, and produce reports. You'll evaluate carrier performance against set KPIs and identify potential improvements within the logistics chain. Your broad knowledge of international shipping-including sea, rail, and air freight, as well as oversized and heavy cargo handling-will be essential in your daily work.
DETTA SÖKER VI
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 3 years of experience in customs, purchasing, logistics, or transport management
Solid knowledge of international supply chains, distribution systems, and transport planning
Experience booking sea freight (containers and break bulk), rail, and air freight
Understanding of the transport of oversized and heavy cargo
Strong computer skills, especially in Microsoft Office and logistics/ERP systems
Excellent communication skills and experience collaborating with multiple stakeholders
To thrive in this role, we believe you are a structured and solution-oriented person who can plan and prioritize effectively-even in high-paced environments with multiple parallel processes. You are communicative and have a strong ability to collaborate, which allows you to manage interactions with both internal teams and external partners in a professional manner.
You take initiative, work independently, and are driven to move things forward while keeping the overall project goals in sight. As the role may involve sudden changes or urgent situations, it's important that you are flexible, calm under pressure, and able to adapt quickly. You are also detail-oriented and quality-conscious, ensuring that all documentation and reporting meet high standards.
This is a consultant assignment, where you will be employed by StudentConsulting and work on-site with the client.
It is a project-based position with a duration of 1 year, starting on August 19.
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, don't hesitate to send in your application today! We are conducting ongoing selection and digital interviews. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Emilia Bergstedt at:emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com
