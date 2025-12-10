Data Analyst
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a Data Analyst with solid technical foundation, problem-solving aptitude, and a passion for contributing to a collaborative team environment in sustainability topics. The primary focus is developing high-quality analyses that meet our social sustainability and compliance business needs and technological standards.
You will be contributing to the short- and long-term priorities aligned with the PI roadmap. Some of your responsibilities will include
Understanding the added value of product / team's work. Following up OKRs through setting and following up KPIs.
Data discovery, building data products, testing and evaluating model outputs, in collaboration closely with other roles in the product / team, i.e. DS, DE, Business Expert, etc.
Solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics and effectively communicating findings to a variety of stakeholders.
Framing the problem together with stakeholders, exploring large data sets, preparing data for own analysis.
Creating and maintaining documentation related to your work to ensure that stakeholders have the necessary information to understand the data & analysis of input/outputs.
Sharing knowledge in Communities of Practice, thereby enriching collective understanding and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of Tech Sustainability team in Core Platforms. You will work closely with the data analysts from all sustainability areas and the program manager and data engineer from your scope.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Academic degree in Statistics, Engineering or related field.
High proficiency in SQL.
Strong with data modelling, and different connectors for data solutions (Big Query, Sharepoint).
Proficiency with data visualization tools such as Power BI.
Experience with Google Cloud environment and data testing.
Proven ability to independently lead data projects, maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders, and design technical solutions that address complex business requirements.
Working knowledge of Python/R.
Theoretical and applied knowledge in statistics.
And people who have...
Experience working in agile, iterative product development environments.
A Proactive, ownership-driven attitude with the ability to manage ambiguity and adapt quickly to change.
Curiosity and a continuous improvement mindset.
A collaborative approach, always looking for ways to enhance the product and the team's ways of working.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
117 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9637566