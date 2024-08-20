Data Analyst
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Data Analyst
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We're moving towards becoming more of a software developing company and where our products give the driver's a car-experience that improves every day. Highlights of the areas in focus are Infotainment, Autonomous drive, and a core system optimized for electric cars. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What do we offer?
"We drive Continuous Integration to accelerate development and increase quality."
At Software factory we are building a community with highly skilled personnel. We are harmonizing the workflows and developing tools to be used across R&D, with the aim to accelerate the software development at Volvo Cars. Our main objective is to secure a stable, robust, and secure electrical system for Volvo Cars new SW and Electronics platform. The responsibility area includes:
• Developing continuous integration (CI) architecture & infrastructure.
• Maintaining the complete software build and CI flow.
• Enabling high utilization of infrastructure, test objects and test artefacts.
• Creating automated tools & applications to secure an efficient flow.
• Supporting traceability to fulfill all legal requirements.
• Golden path (aligning the companies tools usage, education)
• SIL (virtualizing HW into SW, test system development, test case creation, education)
We are applying manufacturing principles and techniques to software development to mimic benefits of traditional manufacturing and creating a software product line. Now we are looking for a Data Analyst to join our journey!
What you'll do
In the role of a Data Analyst, you will spearhead the presentation of gathered data, thereby bolstering all data-driven decision-making processes. Collaborating closely with data engineers, data scientists, and stakeholders, you will explore ways to leverage data sets to address a variety of challenges. Your proficiency in transforming intricate data findings into comprehensible visual representations is crucial in providing clarity to our stakeholders. Your expertise will be instrumental in data cleansing processes, ensuring the reliability and consistency of our data. You will play a pivotal role in uncovering valuable insights and delivering conclusive information to our stakeholders.
Role specifics - Data Analyst
As a data analyst at Software Factory, you will be responsible for:
• conducting initial investigations to discover patterns, spot anomalies, and test hypotheses using statistical techniques and visualization tools
• exploring, visualizing, and communicating data findings and trends using various tools and methods
• creating charts, graphs, and other visual aids to help interpret and present data findings
• producing regular reports that summarize key insights and findings, often tailored to the needs of different stakeholders
• identifying and correcting errors or inconsistencies in the data to ensure accuracy and completeness
You and your skills
• M.Sc. in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar relevant experience.
• Automation scripting Python, Bash, Batch, Groovy or Shell.
• Strong understanding of SQL for data manipulation and querying.
• Proficiency in data analysis tools like Excel, Tableau, Power BI, etc.
• Familiar with Machine Learning techniques
• Strong collaboration and communication skills to work effectively with data scientists, data engineers, and stakeholders.
• Experience working in an agile environment with agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, etc.
• Structured way of working.
• Positive attitude.
• Self-driven, result oriented and flexible.
• Team player with good communication skills.
• Creative mindset.
Meritorious
• CI/CD Basic Knowledge and understanding. Ersättning
