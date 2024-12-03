D&A Product Architect
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
We're looking for a Data & Analytics Product Architect to join our Data Experience Organization (DXO). You will report to the Head of D&A Engineering - Sustainability & Product (R&D) and be instrumental in helping us advance our data strategy and data-driven transformation journey. We welcome your strong analytical and problem-solving skills along with your solid business acumen and focus on delivery, championing sustainability, and passion for continuous improvement and automation.
What you'll do:
As a D&A Product Architect, you will be responsible to transform business requirements to high-value data products using robust data models with optimized data accessibility, quality, and consistency. You will be accountable for creating the data domain framework to ensure clearly defined, structured and accessible data that adheres with both the domain's business strategy and the enterprise data strategy. You will govern and manage the data asset blueprint and information flows across the domain landscape to deliver the analytics charter with end-to-end responsibility for the data ingestion and data products across the domain. You will collaborate with a diverse team of product owners, business translators, architects, and engineers across different domains and regions, to design and build data products on the global data platform and other Electrolux data platforms.
In detail, you will:
Accountable for domain architectural and solution design leveraging the Electrolux Global Data & AI Platform ecosystem
Accountable for creating and aligning domain data asset blueprint and domain framework to the business strategy and roadmaps, ensuring data clarity and availability to drive the analytics platform
Responsible to translate business requirements into robust data models, optimize data accessibility, and ensure quality and consistency
Govern and manage the data ingestion, end-to-end informational flows, and data products across the domain
Enforce data engineering and architecture framework, governance policies, and best practices, ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance with relevant regulatory requirements
Responsible for ensuring processes, policies, and standards are followed by the domain engineering & delivery teams
Guide domain data engineers and visualization engineers on the end to end product design
Validate documentation for toll gates and data cataloguing
Collaborate with Product Managers, Product Owners, and Enterprise Data Architects, and other Product Architects to assess and develop short- and long-term strategies for data products including data sharing
Collaborate with Enterprise Data Architects, responsible for the design and maintenance of the data mesh and medallion data architecture, to enhance and fine tune engineering framework, guidelines, and best practices
Ensure non-functional requirements are captured and engrained into the solutions (e.g. Performance, data quality, etc...)
Proactively evaluate and recommend continuous improvement strategies for data product portfolio
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent).
7+ years of hands-on experience designing and developing analytics solutions
7+ years of hands-on experience in data engineering, pipeline management, and integration technologies and platforms
5+ years proven experience with database design, data modeling concepts, principles, and practices
3+ years of experience in cloud data platforms, Azure is preferred
Fluent in English with excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills
Strong proficiency in agile development, preferably in distributed organizations working closely with architects, engineers, data scientists, security, infrastructure and operations professionals
Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail and excellent interpersonal skills to interact with technical and non-technical users at all levels is required
Experience with Policy based access controls, Azure Databricks, Data Factory, Airflow, Event hubs and similar is preferred
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
