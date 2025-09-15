Cybersecurity Specialist
Silverspin AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2025-09-15
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silverspin AB i Skövde
Position Overview
You will be the technical authority and product owner for cybersecurity at Silverspin. This is a hands-on engineering role where you will design, implement, and manage cybersecurity systems, lead incident response, ensure compliance, and collaborate across IT, Legal, Privacy, and Product teams. You will define and execute the cybersecurity strategy, ensuring our platforms and infrastructure are secure, resilient, and compliant
Key Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of cybersecurity architecture, tools, and processes.
Take initial ownership and management of cybersecurity systems and applications (e.g., SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability management)
Lead and own the cybersecurity governance framework, ensuring policies, standards, and practices are aligned with business objectives and regulatory expectations.
Act as product owner for cybersecurity initiatives, driving roadmap and prioritization.
Monitor and respond to security incidents, including forensic analysis and stakeholder communication.
Conduct internal audits and maintain compliance with standards.
Collaborate with IT teams to embed security into infrastructure, development, and operations.
Lead vendor security reviews and onboarding due diligence.
Maintain and report on security KPIs, risk registers, and incident logs.
Drive employee awareness and training programs on cybersecurity best practices.
Requirements
Strong technical expertise in: cryptography, firewalls, IDS/IPS, endpoint protection, SIEM, vulnerability scanning and remediation, packet-level analysis and threat detection.
Familiarity with compliance frameworks such as ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST is a plus.
Excellent troubleshooting and analytical skills.
Strong communication and stakeholder management.
Ownership mindset with a proactive and strategic approach.
Passionate about cybersecurity and continuous improvement
The above duties provide a generic description of the Employee's day to day responsibilities but should in no way be deemed to be an exhaustive list. Additional related, duties may be assigned by the Line Manager in line with business exigencies and continuity.
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we're not just about work-we're about passion, innovation, and community. Joining us means you'll be part of a team that celebrates creativity, supports professional growth, and values every voice. We're committed to making Silverspin a place where you'll be excited to come to work every day (and maybe have a little fun along the way!). We offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits
Growth & Development Opportunities
Creative and Collaborative Environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silverspin AB
(org.nr 556926-7650)
S:ta Helenagatan 8 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9509139