CyberSecurity Engineer for CloudRAN
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
In parallel with the roll out of 5G networks around the world, the interest about hardware/software disaggregation and cloudification of Radio Access Networks (RAN) is growing. The introduction of Cloud infrastructure in the RAN brings new challenges and opportunities in the cybersecurity area. Additionally, as 5G networks grow in importance and become critical infrastructure security threads increase. In our team we work with the architecture and design of the Cloud RAN product security including the security risk assessment during SW development. We are a team part of the Cloud RAN Technology and Systems organization working to ensure proper cloud native application security design and architecture for services we deliver to our customers.
We are looking for an experienced CyberSecurity Engineer to develop cloud native product security architecture for Cloud RAN services and/or solutions.
What you will do
• Ensure that security is built into our product, identifying design gaps and recommend security improvements.
• Ensure availability of product security information, support, and expertise as necessary.
• Analyze internal/external security and regulatory requirements, safeguarding security services, products, and architecture.
• Contribute to internal and external security assessments or audits.
The skills you bring
• A master's degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
• One or more security certifications e.g., CISSP, CCSP, GIAC, GDSA etc.
• Experience working on large-scale, cloud-based services (including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS) and an understanding of security challenges involved in deploying Cloud Applications
• Relevant years of skill with Product Security design which include solution architecture work to identify technical vulnerabilities and possible mitigations to them
• Analytical skills with an understanding of security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorization, and cloud native security principles
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills with good teamwork skills
• Communication and people skills, as the role involves extensive interaction with internal teams and external partners
• Experience with industry security frameworks such as e.g., NESAS, NIST Zero Trust Architecture etc.
Application
This position is based in Kista, Sweden. We are reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Kindly note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "756059-43111929". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Miroslaw Cos +48126123045 Jobbnummer
9110823