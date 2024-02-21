Cybersecurity Attribute Leader
2024-02-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do
Collaborate with regulatory affairs to obtain and analyze cybersecurity, privacy, and mechanical security requirements.
Translate complex regulatory language into actionable attribute requirements.
Distribute attribute requirements to respective solution teams.
Ensure clear communication and provide guidance on understanding and implementation.
Work closely with solution departments to facilitate understanding of attribute requirements.
Ensure alignment during the implementation process by addressing queries and providing support.
Review and decide on deviations from attribute requirements proposed by solution teams.
Approve deviations aligned with risk management practices; reject deviations posing unacceptable risks.
Document and maintain a record of decisions regarding attribute requirement deviations in a central database.
Validate implementation of attribute requirements in solutions through review of design and implementation documentation.
Conduct tests and confirmation reviews to verify compliance with standards.
Develop and implement a process to collect status reports from different solutions regarding the implementation of attribute requirements.
Conduct confirmation reviews to validate implementation of attribute requirements.
Review documentation, perform assessments, and carry out tests to ensure effective implementation of security measures.
Communicate attribute requirements, validation results, and status reports to all stakeholders, including management and project teams.
Monitor industry standards, best practices, and evolving regulatory requirements.
Identify opportunities for improvement and provide recommendations to enhance attribute requirements and validation processes.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (babar.farooq@volvocars.com
) or the recruiter at (neha.mehta@volvocars.com
).
What you will bring
Master's or bachelor's degree in Cybersecurity, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Proven leadership experience in attribute management, especially in a regulated industry.
In-depth knowledge of cybersecurity, privacy, and vehicle security standards and regulations.
