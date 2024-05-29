Cyber Security Trainee
About Telenor
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
Telenor Trainee Program
Telenor Trainee Program is an exciting opportunity within Telenor Sweden, offering a unique opportunity to combine strategic initiatives, theoretical learnings, and practical experience. We offer you an exciting year within a fast-paced environment in which your personal development is front and center. By combining your daily work with trainings in relevant subjects, you will build a solid foundation to succeed within Telenor as well as grow as a professional.
During the program, you will have the opportunity to build a strong network throughout the organization, as well as become a member of Telenor Sweden's community for trainees. For the right person, the trainee program will open great opportunities within Telenor.
The program runts from August 2024 - August 2025 and below you will find more information about our Tech Trainee Program.
Information Security Trainee
Our Information security team works with the aim to protect Telenor Sweden's information. You will have the opportunity to work in close collaboration with specialists and gain invaluable insights within information security management, defensive- as well as offensive security. You will be part of the Infosec team that works closely with all divisions in Telenor Sweden.
Who are you
We want to strengthen our organization with the next generation of young professionals, and we are looking for you who recently finished, or about to finish your studies. Take this unique opportunity and apply now!
We believe that you have a curious mindset and dare to challenge, test, fail and pivot. At Telenor we work in an agile environment where you will have the chance to learn and improve every day. You are a true team player with a strong belief that we are better together! You take ownership and deliver with a high level of precision and integrity and value to work in a respectful environment where we see, listen and care for each other.
Your profile
* Maximum two years of work experience (after graduation)
* Degree in Engineering or equivalent
* Interest in the technique of information security
Join us now
Apply by link above and choose what area you are interested in. We work in collaboration with Aon and use online assessments as a part of our recruitment process. We do not evaluate CVs sent directly to us by email.
Application deadline: please apply today
Location: Stockholm or Karlskrona
Start date: August 2024
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments. Ersättning
