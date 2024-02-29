Cyber Security Specialist
Siemens Energy AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2024-02-29
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Industrial Cybersecurity Specialist
Are you passionate about cyber security, innovation and implementing new ideas to strengthen our security? We are seeking a cybersecurity specialist with an interest in developing within industrial cyber security. As a part of our team, you will develop and maintain cyber security solutions for the control systems for our gas turbines ensuring our products meet the cyber security requirements set in the market. You will also be part of a smaller cross-functional team within the area of cybersecurity.
How You Will Make an Impact
* Develop standardised cybersecurity concepts and documentation for our control systems.
* Ensure our solutions comply with international standards and the requirements set for our gas turbines, considering both commercial, market and technical aspects.
* You will focus on both existing requirements and be involved in the long-term development through activities such as outreach activities, business intelligence and conducting feasibility studies for future development projects.
* Continuously work with policies and procedures related to industrial cybersecurity, such as threat and risk assessment, patch management, incident handling and access control.
* You will be responsible for maintaining and managing the area's strategy and future visions and for maintaining a high competence level within your area.
What You Will Bring
* Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or engineering.
* Broad and multi-year experience in cybersecurity.
* Extensive knowledge of cybersecurity standards and frameworks.
* Proficient English skills allowing you to express yourself with a high level of fluency and communicate effectively at a professional level.
* Excellent set of interpersonal skills in combination with experience working with colleagues and customers in international settings.
* Solid understanding of security technologies with and interest in in new technology and the use of existing technology in new contexts.
* It is advantageous if you have experience working with Simatic PCS7, T3000 or other industrial control system.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 253346 not later than 2024-03-17.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the hiring manager Vanesa Hadziselimovic on vanesa.... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "253346". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8505551