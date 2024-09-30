Cyber Security Manager to Micropower
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Micropower.
About the company:
Micropower Group is an international corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets industrial battery systems and charging products. Micropower operates in an exciting environment, as much of the industry is transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable energy solutions, with Micropower's products and systems playing a central role. The company has a long tradition of battery charging and, in recent years, has also built a strong brand for lithium-ion battery technology.
Micropower's headquarters are located in Växjö, where the largest production facility for battery chargers is located, as well as their highly automated factory for battery manufacturing. The group also has offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm, as well as subsidiaries in Finland, Germany, and the USA, for both sales and development. Today, the company has a turnover exceeding SEK 1.8 billion and a strong team of around 500 employees. During the summer of 2024, Micropower will begin moving into a brand-new facility in Växjö, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. More information about Micropower can be found at www.micropower-group.se.
Located in Gothenburg, where the development department for Micropower's battery system is located, Micropower is now looking for a Cyber Security Manager.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Micropower is looking for their first Cyber Security Manager to lead the way in securing their processes and products on a global scale. In this role, you'll be responsible for driving all aspects of cybersecurity, with a focus on ensuring compliance with the Cyber Resilience Act ensuring everything is both compliant with relevant regulations and designed with security in mind from the ground up.
As Cyber Security Manager, you'll take a hands-on approach while also working closely with various teams across the company to support and guide their work. You'll lead threat analysis activities, ensuring that both new product development and ongoing engineering projects are secure. A key part of your role will also be training and coaching our teams on security laws, standards, and best practices, helping foster a security-minded culture throughout the organization. You'll be the go-to person for keeping Micropower aligned with global cybersecurity regulations, scanning for new threats, vulnerabilities, and staying on top of industry developments.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• BSc. or MSc.in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
• Previous working experience in Cyber Security
• Experience with IEC 62443 and related ISO standards, such as IEC 61508 and ISO/SAE 21434:2021
• Experience with HEAVENS, TARA or NIST frameworks, or other threat modeling methodologies, focusing on identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is plus
The ideal candidate will possess excellent organizational skills and effective communication abilities, emphasizing transparency about their limitations while fostering collaboration across teams. An ambassadorial spirit is crucial; you should genuinely enjoy interacting with others and cultivating a security-minded culture throughout the organization.
We value humbleness and a willingness to listen, as well as a determined mindset to see long-term projects through to completion. The right individual will understand their limits and avoid overcommitting, focusing instead on creating the best conditions for success. If you are passionate about cybersecurity and eager to make a meaningful impact, we would love to hear from you!
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg, Stockholm or Växjö
Salary: Upon agreement Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Navid Parsa navid.parsa@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8927532