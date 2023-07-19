Cyber Security Engineering Manager - Security Controls
Company Description
H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to lead one of our Global Engineering teams, focused on Security Controls and drive our delivery and services portfolio for cloud security controls, data protection and other security controls throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands. You will report to the Head of Cyber Security Engineering Unit.
Job Description
We are looking for a strong manager and principal leader within Cyber Security Controls that can drive our delivery and services portfolio.
You will ensure that core capabilities are in place to manage Security Controls both in Cloud, and on-premises. You will grow and mature the internal and external organisation, from individual team members to our managed services partners. You will drive risk management work related to the Security Controls area, improve the security posture to meet current and emerging threats, and proactively work with compliance to policies and regulations. More specifically you will be responsible for:
Managing the day-to-day activities of the Security Controls team and ensuring the teams are meeting operational and performance objectives.
Team-level budgeting, planning, and roadmap.
Professional development of staff to ensure they have relevant skills and qualifications.
Stakeholder management to ensure that the Security Controls meet the needs of the business and comply with all relevant laws, and regulations and enforce company policies and procedures.
Contributing to the Cyber Security strategy and ensuring their team is aligned with the strategy.
Responding to audit findings, prioritizing remediation measures and manage the budget your team, including staff, contracts, and technology.
Identify demands, objectives and key results and define and monitor supporting KPIs and metrics.
Manage and improve Security Controls specific processes, dependencies, and integrations both Cloud and on-premises.
Ensure the availability, stability, and performance of Security Controls services.
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness of platforms and services to protect against current and emerging threats.
Qualifications
We believe you have several years of experience as a leading engineering manager, preferably within retail or e-commerce, using and implementing modern technologies in complex organisations at scale.
You have strong leadership skills and experience as a staff responsible and excel at stakeholder management collaboration across business units.
You will also have experience working with agile methodologies in an engineering or DevOps team.
You also have the ability to practice creative and critical thinking by adding ideas and solutions to ongoing challenges with outstanding troubleshooting, analytical, and problem-solving thinking.
In addition to this, we believe that you:
Have a track record of successful Security Controls deliveries in complex and large environments, both operations and change programs/projects.
Have experience from designing, implementing, and deploying Security Controls solutions in an enterprise environment, and driving process change and implementation activities.
Have a proven ability to drive and catalyst the creation, maintenance, and enforcement of policies and procedures to ensure effective provisioning, de-provisioning, and entitlements of identities and accesses.
Have managed end to end delivery of projects with hands on involvement in the development and configuration of products around Security Controls.
Have a security mindset and general knowledge around security concepts to go with it.
Have experience with at least one major cloud provider (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Are an experienced leader that understands team dynamics and personal development of staff.
Have top-notch collaboration and communications skills.
Holding a relevant certification is beneficial: CISSP, CISM, CompTia Security+, Identity Management Institute (IMI) certifications.
In addition, we truly want you to be passionate and proud of your achievements, and that you share this with your colleagues.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount cards, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
