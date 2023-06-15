Cyber Engineer
2023-06-15
Have you designed and implemented robust security measures to Protect online systems and infrastructure? Have you collaborated with cross-functional teams to identify threats, vulnerabilities, develop strategies to mitigate risks, and drive the implementation of industry best Practices? Then you could be the one we are looking for!
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look peer. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
What we hope that you bring to the table:
Experience working with Secure Software Development Lifecycle especially hands-on experience in Threat Modelling
A good understanding of how cyber security risks and threats can impact related business
Effective communication and stakeholder management
A willingness to learn and contribute to continuously improve processes and drive security operations proactively
A team player who can effectively work with all other stakeholders to collaborate, and navigate through the organization structure effectively to get the things done.
An appetite to keep up to date with new technologies and how they could be used to improve security Practices.
Provide guidance and support to Internal stakeholders
What you'll be doing day to day
Lead the security implementation of cyber security and privacy practices in digital products.
Conduct regular security assessments to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities in payment systems and infrastructure.
Ability to perform threat modelling and guide the digital product teams to perform threat models.
Ability to spot cyber security posture gaps and generate recommendations for improvements.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate secure coding practices and conduct security reviews
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
Please submit with your application in English. Note that we cannot process any applications through email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25
