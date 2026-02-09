Customs & Export Control Specialist
2026-02-09
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: BL Ports Global Tech Manager
Your role and responsibilities
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine & Ports division, which specializes in delivering proven and future-proof automation and electrification solutions to container terminals worldwide. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where advanced technology meets large-scale global projects in a highly customer-oriented industry.
We are now looking for a Customs & Export Control Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring accurate and compliant classification of products and software in accordance with customs and export control regulations. You will act as a key point of contact for classification matters and collaborate closely with Procurement & Logistics, Product Management, Sales, and R&D. The role reports to the Head of Sales & Marketing Ports.
Key responsibilities:
Review existing product master data to verify the accuracy of Customs Tariff Numbers (CTNs/HS codes) and Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCN/ECN), and update when needed.
Maintain strong knowledge of current customs and export control regulations related to product and software classification.
Perform classification of new products and software being released to the market.
Document classification decisions for both customs (HS/CTN) and export control (ECCN/ECN) purposes.
Participate in improvement initiatives to strengthen classification processes, resolve identified gaps, and support continuous development.
Provide internal training and guidance to colleagues on classification-related topics.
Qualifications for the role
Minimum two years of higher education or vocational training in the field of transport and logistics.
A good understanding of technical specifications, performance characteristics and descriptions of manufacturing materials.
Experience in Product Classification and international trade compliance.
Strong general analytical skills, including the ability to apply regulatory concepts and definitions as well as ABB classification strategies to the case-by-case determination of product classifications.
Ability to establish and coordinate a network of contacts to work within the Organization.
Ability to work effectively in a team as well as independently.
Knowledge of Customs Tariff Numbers
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
ABB's Marine & Ports division drives efficiency, safety, and a clean maritime future through electric, automated, and digital solutions. Our integrated solutions and lifecycle services for ship and shore help owners and operators of vessels and cargo terminals optimize performance, increase reliability and reduce emissions. From the pioneering Azipod® propulsion system to advanced automation and digital connectivity, we prepare the maritime industry to meet the demands of tomorrow.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Johanson, +4670-378 02 43 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges ingenjörer: Johan Halling, 072-461 25 17. Ledarna: Olof Kvensler, + 070-588 91 52. Unionen: Pär Ångbäck, 070-636 07 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 612 314.
Interested in joining the crew? Apply for the position by March 1st. Please note that the applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01
