Customer Support Specialist to a client within the gaming industry!
2024-04-30
We are looking for you who is highly motivated to help our clients' current and future customers to have the best experience of using their apps and the customer service they receive. Do you have experience in supporting consumer customers who use digital products and with a great attention to detail? Then this is the opportunity for you!
In the role as Customer Support Specialist at our client, your primary responsibility is to manage issues between support and additional teams with the aim of enhancing the current and future customer experience. The Customer Support Specialist will closely collaborate with the QA team on tasks related to the "life of an issue" process. Reporting to the Customer Experience Manager, you will keep them informed about processes needing improvement or issues deemed high severity. Additionally, the Customer Support Specialist will play a crucial role in keeping the Community Manager updated with relevant information and live issues that can aid in communication with the community. Throughout all interactions, as a Customer Support Specialist, you will communicate with customers using our client's tone of voice.
Please apply with your English resume!
This role includes but is not limited to the following key responsibilities:
Work tasks
• First-line support for all inquiries directed to our clients' customer support
• First line support for app store reviews requiring a reply
• Second line technical testing needed for issues under investigation
• Input communication of fan feedback and recommendations to the relevant product databases
• Owning the "life of an issue" process for their given project from Customer to bug triage.
You who:
• Have several (2+) years of experience in providing Customer Support with a digital game/product/service
• Have good level of technical expertise, experience and understanding of the development of digital products and services
• Have knowledge of helpdesk CRM systems (Helpshift, Zendesk or similar)
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken, because it is used in your everyday work
• Have an intrest in gaming
It is meritorious if you have
• Are fluent in swedish, both written and spoken
To succeed in the role you have excellent communication skills and have great attention to detail and accuracy. You also enjoy working with problem-solving.
