Components is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. We develop, sell and produces Bushings and Tap-Changers, both vital for all Power Transformers. We are part of delivering a safe way of transferring electricity while keeping losses at a minimum. As the world transitions towards an energy system where electricity will be the backbone, aiming to more than double our consumption of electricity worldwide until 2050, Components and Hitachi Energy are well positioned in making this happen. Are you ready to roll up your sleeve and join us in making it happen?
If your answer is "YES", we at Components are looking for a Customer Support Specialist to join our dedicated team where twenty colleagues will help you on board.
You will work with order management, have responsibility for your own global customer portfolio, hence being dedicated main contact for these customers in their everyday work. Your aim is to ensure that we as a company delivers world class customer experience, meeting customer requests to the best of our ability. You will play a key role in our success!
This role offers you a dynamic environment with the opportunity to set up an internal network where you interact with different functions. You will also have the opportunity to participate or lead cross functional projects within continuous improvement.
There will be possibilities to work remotely some days per week.
Your responsibilities
As a customer support specialist, you are responsible from order received, until delivery complete and payment received
Working with a portfolio of global customers, internal as well as external
Ensuring that our performance is top class, reliable and preferably exceeds customer expectations
Collaborate close cross functionally with other departments such as sales, after sales, finance, planning, production, design and SCM.
You will be contributing in our strive for continuous improvement of our processes.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
You hold a degree within fields of business administration, engineering, purchasing and/or you have work experience within mentioned fields.
You are driven, well organized and knows how to prioritize your daily work
You have great communication skills and are service minded
You have a technical interest and an interest for the commercial aspects of doing business
Fluent in English, both written and verbal is required, additional languages is a plus
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-02-11! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Berglund, henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
