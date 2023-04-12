Customer Support | Ludvika | Experis
2023-04-12
Looking for a challenging and rewarding career opportunity in Customer Support? We at Experis are now seeking a motivated and talented individual to join our team as a Customer Support Specialist in Ludvika.
Job Dates: 2023-05-01 - 2023-12-31
Scope: 100 %, 40h/week
Place: Ludvika
Role description
As a Customer Support Specialist, you will provide both internal and external customer support, including technical assistance, order handling, and payment-related assistance. You will work closely with various internal teams to ensure complete case ownership and to increase customer satisfaction. You will also coordinate the resolution of customer issues with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, After-Sales Service, and/or Spare Parts teams.
In addition to your customer support responsibilities, you will also be a part of the Order and Project Execution team. Reporting to the Operations Manager, you will be responsible for orders and projects from clarification meetings to shipping, delivery, invoicing, and payment settlements. You will work to maintain and enhance customer satisfaction by providing excellent service at all stages of the order/project.
Your profile
Our Service unit handles orders ranging from smaller spare part orders to medium-sized projects, including Training and Field service. As a member of our team, you will work with customers from all over the world, and you will need to have the readiness to handle different cultures and scenarios.
If you are a fluent English speaker with excellent customer service skills, we would love to hear from you! Although Swedish speaking skills would be a plus, they are not mandatory. There is a possibility of remote work for two days a week after the first month of on-site work. Extensions are possible based on projects, business needs, and performance. The start date for this exciting opportunity is ASAP.
About Experis
Experis is a leading consulting company within IT/Tech in Sweden and part of the global group ManpowerGroup. As a consultant at Experis, you get the chance to advance quickly. We help you take the next career step in IT based on your unique talents. Together, you and your consultant manager make a plan that meets your career goals. With us, you have secure employment and can look forward to both exciting tasks and a network of pleasant and competent colleagues.
As an employee at Experis, you have access to skills development, for example via the Experis Career Accelerator platform, where you have the opportunity to train and certify yourself in many areas, for example Cloud and Cyber security.
Experis has a long-term sustainability project (Working to change the world - ESG strategy) with the goal of contributing to solving the skills shortage in, among other things, IT resources.
Application
Welcome with your application by registering your CV. Selection process is ongoing, so apply today! We do not accept applications via email, but if you have questions about our assignments or about the role of consultant, you are welcome to contact consulting manager Antra Volujevica at antra.volujevica@se.experis.com
