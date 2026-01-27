Customer Support and After Sales Manager
Poolia AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-01-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
OctoFrost is looking for a Customer Support and After Sales Manager to play a key role in a global growth journey.
Do you have a strong customer focus, solid technical understanding of industrial equipment, and a drive for developing profitable after sales business? Are you also a confident leader who enjoys working close to customers and taking full ownership of global processes? Then this may be the position for you!
As Customer Support and After Sales Manager, you will be responsible for OctoFrost's global customer support and after sales operations, including spare parts, service, and fulfillment from contract to customer start-up. To accomplish this you have a team of 12 talented employees located in Malmö and at OctoFrost's two sites in the Netherlands, which you will visit regularly. The role also includes customer visits and collaboration across regions and functions.
The role is based in Malmö, reporting directly to the CEO, and you will be part of the management team.
Reponsibilities
Reponsibilities for you and your team:
• Prepare customers and execute a successful installation and start up
• Follow up customers proactively after start up and going forward
• Drive sales of spare parts, service and upgrades
• Coordinate projects internally as the main point of customer contact
• Ensure structured handling of service cases and warranty claims
• Own and develop OctoFrost's global Customer Support and After Sales processes
• Analyze and improve business solutions and potentials for different markets
• Budget and business responsibility for the department
• Manage, coach, and develop your team in a matrix organization
Your profile
You have a solid technical understanding of industrial equipment, including mechanical, electrical, and control systems, and are comfortable working close to customers. Experience from food processing is an advantage. You are fluent in English.
As a person, you are driven, business-oriented, and proactive, with a genuine interest in customer relationships and long-term value creation. You take initiative, act quickly when issues arise, and enjoy combining technical discussions with commercial responsibility.
As a leader, you are clear and supportive, able to delegate while also taking decisive action when needed. You collaborate well and take a holistic perspective on business, technology, and customer needs.
About the Organisation
OctoFrost was established in 1999, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is a global supplier of machines and solutions for heat treatment - processing and freezing. We support the global food industry with cost-efficient and high-quality solutions that ensure perfectly frozen products with optimal food safety and energy efficiency. Our customers span over 50 countries, and our focus on innovation, sustainability, and performance continues to drive our success.
Learn more at: www.octofrost.com
Welcome to apply for this position at www.poolia.se
with attached CV and personal letter. We work with ongoing selection, so please apply as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Karl Månsson, recruitment consultant at Dreamwork, by phone at +46 76 175 61 09 or karl.mansson@dreamwork.se Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5510". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se/ Arbetsplats
Dreamwork Scandinavia AB Kontakt
Karl Månsson karl.mansson@dreamwork.se 076-175 61 09 Jobbnummer
9708286