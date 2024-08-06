Customer Support Agent to Qlik (Part-time/Student)
A Hub AB / Kundservicejobb / Lund
2024-08-06
We are, on behalf of Qlik, looking for a part-time live chat agent to join their team as an A-hub consultant. The ideal candidate will be customer-focused, tech savvy, and possess excellent communication skills. In the Support Agent position, you will play a crucial role in ensuring first-class customer experience and satisfaction.
The Team at Qlik Qlik helps their client companies around the world work smarter, move faster, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Their platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone - at any skill level - the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes. Qlik is a values-driven organization, operating in over 100 countries with 45,000 customers around the world.
The Customer Success Organization (CSO) consists of several departments, including Product Support. The Product Support team at Qlik is made up of 100 people worldwide, that together serve the Asia-Pacific, US, and EMEA markets respectively. Clients turn to the CSO to get their product questions answered and these same clients are served through self-help resources, a chat bot function, as well as a live support of customer support agents. In this position you be a part of the EMEA team of around 50 people - 18 of which are based in Lund.
You will partake in a thorough onboarding program, linked to both product questions and best practices, which will give you all the tools you need to successfully prosper in this role.
Responsibilities: Responding to customer inquiries promptly and efficiently through the live chat platform and Qlik Community Forums.
Providing accurate information to customers regarding various data analytics questions and the Qlik product line.
Troubleshooting technical issues and providing appropriate solutions.
Collaborating with the support team globally to solve complex customer issues.
Updating the Qlik knowledge base and actively contributing to creating digital articles, videos, and best practices.
Maintaining customer satisfaction by following up with customers to ensure their needs have been met.
Maintaining detailed and accurate records of all customer interactions.
Personal Competencies: Good sense of structure and great time management skills.
Strong problem-solving skills, as well as initiative when getting to the root cause of issues.
Service-oriented and eager to help guide clients through their issues.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
Experience & Skill Requirements: Unhindered English communication skills both spoken and written.
Currently enrolled in an academic degree program, with at least one year left of your studies.
Proficiency with basic computer software and web applications.
Flexibility to work 1-3 days per week, as well as full time during the summer period.
Bonus points:
Your field of study is IT related (e.g. Computer Science).
Previous work experience in supporting customers through digital channels.
Practical Information
Work extent: This role is part-time and you will work 1-3 days per week, as scheduled with Qlik.
Start:August/September.
Consultant position: As a consultant you will be employed by A-hub.
Location: The role is based at Qlik in Lund, with the possibility to occasionally work remotely as agreed upon with your supervisor.
If you have a passion for customer service and want valuable work experience parallel to your studies, we would love to hear from you. This is a part-time position with great potential for great career development. A-hub will support you throughout your employment, while the work environment at Qlik is both supportive and inclusive.
Please submit your resume in English through the A-hub platform to be considered for this position. Do apply as soon as possible, as we are continuously processing candidate applications.
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Tobias Johansson tobias@a-hub.se 0738-610621 Jobbnummer
8825306