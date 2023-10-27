Customer Support 2nd Line - Norwegian Speaking
JobBusters AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-10-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you great with customers? Do you enjoy helping out in complex matters? Are you reliable and hard-working? Continue reading!
Samsung is now looking for a Norwegian speaking VOC Agent to handle and investigate cases where customer experience dissatisfaction with product, manufacturer, service, response or other issues that affected a customer due to service or purchase of a Samsung product. VOC does not receive any errands directly from end customer, all errands are escalated to VOC from our Call Centers, after accept from VOC. VOC perform a thorough investigation on escalated cases, based on information from workshop, dealer, call center, consumer law, Samsung's legal department and/or other possible resources, and with the help of VOC's processes and guidelines.
Company Description
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Previous experience in customer service or a similar role
• Great skills of handling computer and phone calls simultaneously
• Experience of handling compensation, return, credits
• Knowledge in consumer law
• You are fluent in Norwegian & English
• Skills in another nordic langugae is a merit
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
As a Voice Of Customer Agent, it is important that you have great self-esteem and are able to make customers feel safe. It is also crucial that you are driven and curious while you work efficient and structured.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run for 2 years, with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client Samsung with office in Kista, Stockholm. Remote work is possible 2-3 days per week. Submit your application in English or in Norwegian today, as interviews are ongoing.
We look forward to review your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5462". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 73 713 82 13 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8223123