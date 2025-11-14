Customer Success Manager
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
What you'll do
You'll be the face of Legora for our clients post-sale - guiding them from onboarding through adoption, expansion, and renewal. Specifically, you will:
Own the customer journey for a growing book of highly intellectual clients - leading law firms and legal teams across Europe and beyond.
Lead onboarding and implementation, ensuring clients are set up for success from day one.
Proactively drive product adoption and usage through structured enablement, regular check-ins, and tailored success plans.
Act as a strategic advisor: understanding client goals, uncovering new use cases, and helping teams realize maximum value.
Identify expansion opportunities and then own the commercial negotiation, taking responsibility for renewals and upsells.
Monitor customer health metrics and take initiative to reduce churn risk and drive retention.
Closely collaborate with Product, Engineering, and Marketing to translate client feedback into actionable insights.
Help build and refine our Customer Success playbook - we're building this machine together. We are just getting started on this and your input will not only be appreciated but expected.
What you bring
You care deeply about customer outcomes - and you know that successful adoption doesn't just happen. You're proactive, strategic, and deeply comfortable working with demanding clients. You take pride in being the reason customers stay, grow, and succeed.
We're looking for
5-7 years of Customer Success, Account Management, or related experience in a high-growth B2B SaaS environment. Account Executives with experience owning full sales cycles will also be considered.
A track record of driving customer retention, expansion, and satisfaction.
A hunter mentality. Someone who is comfortable going out, finding and closing commercial opportunities.
Experience working with legal, compliance, or other regulated/complex industries and clients - or just ridiculously good at learning as you go.
Strong project management and onboarding experience; you keep things moving and your clients confident.
Excellent communication skills; written, verbal, and interpersonal. You can manage high-level conversations with legal leaders and roll up your sleeves with hands-on teams.
High EQ and commercial instinct, meaning you know when to listen, when to advise, and when to act.
A love of fast-paced, early-stage environments where you help build the playbook, not just follow it.
Comfortable with metrics - driven by data, customer health, and outcomes over process.
Someone who enjoys being in the office 5 days a week. A key component of Legora's success has been in-person collaboration and we want you to be part of that.
What we offer:
At Legora, you'll have the chance to build long-term, strategic relationships with some of the world's leading law firms - working on truly impactful problems from day one.
You'll be part of a fast-scaling, entrepreneurial environment where your ideas matter and your growth is a priority.
As an early member of the Customer Success team, your work will be visible, meaningful, and closely connected to both our clients and our product evolution.
You'll collaborate with senior leadership and cross-functional teams, helping shape not just customer outcomes but how we engage and support legal professionals across the globe.
We offer a competitive salary, a high-upside equity program, and full support for relocation to our centrally located Stockholm office - designed for focus, energy, and great collaboration.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872) Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9606459